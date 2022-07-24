Someone in Barkley Cove murdered Chase Andrews. They pushed him from the top of an abandoned fire tower into the murky waters of the North Carolina marshes. Cause of death: blunt-force trauma to the head. Probably hit his head on the way down.
Yes, there’s a cold-blooded murderer residing in Barkley Cove. Or is there?
Perhaps Chase fell through the tower’s open grate. There was no substantial evidence. No witnesses. Yet the people of Barkley Cove blame the Marsh Girl.
Directed by Olivia Newman and released July 15, the PG-13 “Where the Crawdads Sing” is an adaptation of Delia Owens’ 2018 gripping novel of the same name.
Let me introduce you to our protagonist, Catherine Danielle Clark, aka Kya. She’s better known as the Marsh Girl, a recognizable recluse.
Kya never went to school and practically raised herself. After all, living alone in the marshes provided her with the knowledge and the resources she needed to survive.
I particularly enjoyed the format of this film. Parts of the movie are set in the courtroom or the jailhouse, but most are flashbacks of Kya’s past. Many are narrated by the lead actress, Daisy Edgar-Jones, who delivers an amazing performance as Kya. Heartbreaking scenes from her childhood rationalize her choices and are sure to make viewers root for her.
With each flashback comes more information, along with new suspicions of who killed Chase Andrews. I wouldn’t discover until the credits rolled that all of my speculations were completely wrong. The end-of-the-film plot twist had me stunned.
In retrospect, there are instances of foreshadowing, but it is all neatly embedded. It was as if the answer has been there all along, in each character’s conversations — in every exchange and every glance. In the marsh itself, even.
Kya Clark says it best: “The marsh knows one thing above all else: Every creature does what it must to survive.”
