Music thaws even the most frozen of hearts. So here are five songs to help you enjoy our wintry weather.
“0X1 Lovesong” by Tomorrow X Together — I’m back with my relentless K-pop agenda, folks, and I don’t think you can escape it. Tomorrow X Together, or more commonly referred to as TXT, releases a lot of wintery-style tracks, particularly on May’s album, “The Chaos Chapter: Freeze.” I’d recommend TXT’s entire discography to you, honestly, but if your K-pop tolerance is still only at one song at a time, then “0X1 Lovesong” is a pretty solid start.
“Getaway Car” by Taylor Swift — I’m embarrassingly addicted to Taylor Swift’s music — yes, even her angst-centered country stuff from the ancient times of 2006. But if you’re drastically opposed to that (first of all, who are you, and second: No, Susan, not all teens listen to rap these days) her 2017 album “Reputation” might be your best bet. My personal favorite on the album is “Getaway Car.” The slick and modern (but still satisfyingly musical) track is perfect for January, especially when you’re pretending you’re in a car chase while you drive 70 mph down that one stretch on the freeway and the chilly winter wind is whipping your hair — and, OK, I’m getting a little ahead of myself here.
“Missing You” by The Vamps — No matter what the haters say, I’m a firm believer in the fact that boy bands are a truly genius concept. And when the music is as good as the stuff The Vamps produce, I’ll be making absolutely zero complaints. “Missing You” is the title track of the group’s 2019 EP of the same name. The song itself is an even-tempo synth-pop ballad that’s wistful in feeling, with lyrics that capture a sense of longing for something (or someone) that’s no longer around.
“All I Want” by Olivia Rodrigo — In honor of Olivia Rodrigo’s entire tour getting sold out in just a few hours, I’ll recommend to you the song that really started it all and, no, I’m not talking about “Driver’s License.” “All I Want” was written by the pop star herself for the Disney+ original “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” and it really put her on the map as an artist. The song almost has a kind of chill to it that I think fits well with the midwinter vibe. I can’t really describe it any better than that, unfortunately. You’ll have to check it out yourself.
“Levanter (English Version)” by Stray Kids — While there are lots of reasons the band Stray Kids has become my favorite K-pop artist, a large one is the variety of the group’s music. Sometimes Stray Kids will release intense quickfire rap songs, but within three months you’ll probably find a heartfelt ballad somewhere in there. Its members produce and write almost all of the music on their own, which is unique in the K-pop industry. Two of the members are native English speakers and have translated several songs into English for non Korean-speakers. “Levanter” is one of my favorites. It’s a little choppy lyrically, but it’s really cool to actually understand the words. The song is one of the group’s slower pieces and definitely has a bit of an arctic vibe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.