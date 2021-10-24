I have a habit of constantly blurting out my musical opinions, especially when nobody asks for them. I’m a musician, so I consider myself at least a little educated in the subject.
Please enjoy my hodgepodge list of autumn song recommendations. Hopefully, there’s a little bit of music for everyone to appreciate.
- “Favorite Crime” by Olivia Rodrigo — I’ve been following Rodrigo’s career since her Disney Channel days, so you can imagine my excitement when she finally released a full-length music album. “Favorite Crime” in particular has a light and catchy guitar line along with melodic harmonies that spice up Rodrigo’s storybook-style lyrics. Although it might seem like just another teenage angst-inspired breakup song, it’s a teenage angst-inspired breakup song with fall vibes.
- “Here’s Your Perfect” by Jamie Miller — I’m going to be completely honest here: I first heard this song on TikTok. However, I believe it’s of much higher quality than other songs that get TikTok famous these days. The range of this song is absolutely perfect for Miller’s voice. He hits the high notes, thrives on beautiful vocal runs, and perfectly enunciates every word to the point where you can actually understand the lyrics. I don’t know about you, but I really appreciate that.
- “Into the I-LAND” by I-LAND — Who would I be if I didn’t throw a little bit of K-pop into this mix? If you can look past the obsession the world has with BTS right now, you might find a little more musical diversity in the genre than you’d think. “Into the I-LAND” is the final version of the song recorded by the contestants of a Korean music show — and I like it because it’s about following your dreams. Sometimes we need a little bit of that message when the wind is messing up our hair and it’s so cold that we can’t really feel our toes. (YES, the lyrics to this song are in Korean. And YES, you can still enjoy it without really understanding what’s going on.)
- “Mess Is Mine” by Vance Joy — Most people remember the artist Vance Joy from “Riptide,” a confusing but ultimately gorgeous song that pretty much everyone has heard at least once. Like “Riptide,” “Mess Is Mine” has a lot going on. There’s clapping, a snare drum, constant guitar, a little bit of bass, and Joy’s cowboy-ish voice. I really don’t know what else you could ask for in the autumn department.
- “Autumn Leaves” by Ed Sheeran — Of course, no fall-inspired music review would be complete with Ed Sheeran — and I’d probably be committing some kind of crime if I didn’t include the song that’s titled “Autumn Leaves.” I’m not sure that there’s really a way to describe the reason why this song belongs on this list other than LOOK AT THE TITLE, and also you sort of just need to listen to it. It’s very self-explanatory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.