What would December be without special Christmas episodes of TV programs? Here are some of the Unleashed staff's favorite holiday-themed reruns:
“Seinfeld”: “The Strike” (1997)
Although this aired 25 years ago, it is still one for the books. This holiday-themed episode is slightly different than your average half-hour.
The “Seinfeld” series has several references to Jerry Seinfeld being Jewish, so it was fitting that this episode starts with a Hanukkah party. Jerry’s best friend, George, is traumatized by his father’s made-up holiday, Festivus, "a Festivus for the rest of us." George’s father, Frank (played by the late Jerry Stiller) was inspired to create the holiday after dealing with the crazy commercialism and stress of Christmas gift-giving during George’s childhood.
In the same episode, the frugal George discovers a new way to celebrate the holidays. After receiving a gift from his boss stating that a donation was made in his name, George comes onto a cheaper way to give gifts: a note, but no donation. This episode is full of comedy and relatable behavior.
“Seinfeld” is a classic and this episode is another great one for your holiday watch list.
— Abi Longbotton, Naches Valley High School, 12th grade
“Monk”: “Mr. Monk Meets His Dad” (2006)
Ever since Monk was a child, his dad has been out of the picture. It turns out his dad has become a truck driver and, in this episode from the show’s fifth season, we get to see Monk reunite at Christmastime with his estranged father after 40 years. He doesn’t call him Dad, but instead, addresses him by his first name, Jack. As the pair hit the road together, a heartwarming story unfolds.
“Mr. Monk Meets His Dad” is different from the show’s other episodes, most of which take place in San Francisco. Monk is out of his element in this one. But, even as he travels thousands of miles in a semi, he remains a brilliant detective. By the end of the episode, Monk has unraveled a murder and bonded with the dad he thought he had lost.
— Jillian Strother, Riverside Christian School, 11th grade
“Ted Lasso”: “Carol of the Bells” (2021)
The great thing about Christmastime is that you get to be with the ones you love, whether it be family or friends. This is what the Christmas episode of “Ted Lasso” from Apple TV+ represents.
“Ted Lasso” is about a former American football coach who is hired to coach an English soccer team in London. This fourth episode from the second season focuses on three different storylines. The first is about Ted and his complicated Christmas because he is away from his wife and son, who are in America. He is pretty depressed, so the team owner, Rebecca, ropes Ted into helping her distribute presents to children who wrote letters to her Christmas program.
The second story revolves around soccer player Roy and his girlfriend, Keely, whose plans for their own Christmas are interrupted when Roy’s little niece, Phoebe, comes to their house crying. She explains that a boy at school said her breath stinks. Roy decides to walk around his rich neighborhood looking for a dentist, because all the dental offices are closed for Christmas.
The last story is the best one, and it’s about the team’s director of communications, Higgins. He isn’t very popular at work, and he is often pushed around. Many of the team’s soccer players are from different countries and don’t have a family to be with for Christmas. So, Higgins opens his house for any players who don’t want to be alone, and almost every player shows up to have a feast together.
I really love how all the stories overlap. There is this great scene when all the characters are opening doors: families opening doors to receive presents from Rebecca and Ted, Roy in his neighborhood looking for a dentist for Phoebe, and players arriving at Higgins with food. This is my favorite Christmas episode to watch during the holidays. It warms my heart, and it will warm yours, too.
— Maria Jacobson, Highland High School, 12th grade
“Mad Men”: “Christmas Waltz” (2012)
If you are searching for a classic, heartwarming, Ted Lasso-esque Christmas episode, I advise you to steer clear of the “Christmas Waltz” episode of "Mad Men."
Season five is an emotional low point in the already grim “Mad Men” saga, so it is no surprise that its Christmas episode reflects this theme. “Mad Men” tells the story of a high-class Manhattan advertising agency in the 1960s through troubled characters, unfaithful marriages, lies, and the seemingly impossible pursuit of happiness. The series is known for its satisfying yet slow character development, impeccable writing, and beautiful cinematography as it tells the story of elusive contentment and offers a commentary on the American dream.
This episode’s production is no different. Don Draper, the main character, struggles with his new marriage after being struck by some revelations during a Broadway show. His business partners battle alcoholism, divorce and financial stress. The latter seems to resolve itself until it is learned that their Madison Avenue ad agency just lost one of its biggest clients. The only hope of survival as a business is to land a huge client, the car company Jaguar.
Even more so than usual, the characters feel lost, a credit to the standout acting from Jon Hamm, Christina Hendricks and John Slattery. Like any good Christmas special, the episode ends on a slightly sweeter note, when Don gives a triumphant speech to his employees and partners regarding their upcoming pitch to Jaguar, even as his personal life crumbles around him.
While this Christmas episode may not be traditional or close to happy, it is thoroughly entertaining and a key piece in a near-perfect series.
— Whit Peters, Selah High School, 11th grade
“Good Luck Charlie”: “Good Luck Charlie, It’s Christmas” (2011)
Growing up, the Disney Channel’s “Good Luck Charlie” was one of my all-time favorite shows. I truly loved everything about the program, from the cheerful laughs to the “intense” drama.
I remember in 2011 when I was 6 years old that the “Good Luck Charlie, It’s Christmas!” movie installment aired for the first time. I was on the edge of my seat the whole movie and it quickly became a yearly tradition to watch this Christmas special.
In the story, the Duncan family has been waiting for months to head to Palm Springs for a perfectly planned Christmas vacation. However, things don’t turn out exactly as they had planned. Amy and Teddy Duncan are separated from the rest of their family at the airport and they were forced to go on the journey of a lifetime, with several struggles and setbacks, in hopes of making it to Palm Springs by Christmas.
During this journey, they realize that the perfect Christmas isn’t about being in the warm sun, tanning by the pool and opening expensive gifts, as they previously had thought. The perfect Christmas is truly all about being with those who you love and cherishing what you already have.
This movie is filled with crazy plot twists and life lessons taught through heartwarming words. If you are looking for some sweet Disney Christmas viewing, I would definitely recommend watching this moving, humorous and uplifting movie!
— Lexi Barbee, West Valley High School, 12th grade
