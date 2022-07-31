“Every Last Word” by Tamara Ireland Stone offers readers a mind-warping story about a high school girl living with obsessive compulsive disorder.
Stone is a writer who mainly focuses on young adult to middle grade fiction. In her author’s note, Stone explains that she became interested in this story when a close family friend was diagnosed with OCD. Stone spent two years researching purely obsessional OCD by reading blogs, articles and medical journals on the subject to make her book as realistic as possible.
So did she meet her goal in this 358-page novel?
“Every Last Word” follows a 16-year-old girl named Samantha “Sam” McAllister, who is living the life just about every teenager wishes for: being accepted into the most popular and trendy friend group at school.
But hidden beneath her outward personality, Sam hides her pure obsessional OCD, which is controlling her world. It is affecting her decision-making and critical thinking and constantly worries her. But the more she thinks, the more she realizes that her current friends are selfish and intrusive.
The story takes off when Sam runs into a mysterious girl named Caroline who eventually introduces her to the Poet’s Corner, a secretive private club within the school. Sam meets new people who are openly imperfect and who influence her life, including a talented guitar player who inspires her with his lyrics.
The longer Sam is away from her prominent friends, the more she realizes how much in life she has been missing out on. Everything is going well for Sam as she has found a new life with new friends and hobbies. Her endless thoughts become less of a worry to her.
But after an unexpected realization, Sam begins to wonder: Was her mind ever repaired?
One might say that the subplot of having a popular friend group would be considered cliché for a book that is supposed to have deep meaning. However, I think this was intelligently placed by the author as a way to prove how a banal setting can have an underlying significance.
The lead character finds herself in a bubble of exclusion, gossip and fake smiles, which convinces her that this was exactly who she was supposed to be, and there was no reason to discover anything else about herself. That’s why there is so much pressure on her to hide her mental disorder.
“Every Last Word” is an incredible read with a brilliant plot. The twists and concepts of this 2015 novel are shocking. Stone assembles a diverse cast of characters who have all experienced hardships.
“Every Last Word” is a story about the complexity of the human mind and how dangerous it can be if it turns against you.
