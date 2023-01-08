I hate horror movies. And haunted houses. And anything that looks even remotely scary. I’ve never even watched “The Nightmare Before Christmas” because the skeleton guy looks a little creepier than what I’m comfortable with.
Watching “Wednesday” was a stretch for me. It involves the characters from the "Addams Family" TV show and movies (which I’ve never seen) and follows Wednesday, the daughter of Morticia and Gomez Addams, who are the parents of an ... unusual family, to say the least.
After releasing a bunch of piranhas into the pool that the water polo team was practicing in, Wednesday is expelled from her public school. Her parents send her against her will to Morticia’s alma mater, Nevermore Academy, where werewolves, sirens and other creatures of that caliber reside within the school walls.
Jenna Ortega portrays the independent and apathetic Wednesday, who quickly makes friends (or frenemies?) with the likes of Enid (a dysfunctional, pink-loving werewolf), Xavier (a mysterious psychic that Wednesday had met when she was young) and Tyler (an attractive barista in the nearby town of Jericho).
Soon after her arrival, Wednesday discovers that not everything is peaceful in the woods of Nevermore Academy. She also ends up caught in the mystery of what really plagues the campus at night.
For me, a rom-com loving documentary nerd, "Wednesday" is a pleasant surprise. I’ve been rather underwhelmed by Netflix’s similar recent projects such as "Fate: The Winx Saga." But I found "Wednesday" to have all the things "Fate" doesn’t: an enticing plot, fleshed-out characters, and a protagonist who, though rather prickly, is easy to root for.
You can watch "Wednesday" on Netflix. The series' eight episodes debuted Nov. 23 and each run from 45 minutes to an hour -- not too long, but always leaving you wishing for just a little bit more.
I found it remarkably easy to get lost in the world of Nevermore. But watch your back if you choose to do so. You never know what might be lurking in the woods.
• Indiana Hilmes is a junior at Selah High School.
