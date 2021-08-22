‘Ted Lasso” is the kind of show where every character is your favorite, the kind you could talk about for hours, and the kind you can’t wait to watch.
This comedy on Apple TV+ is about a sweet American football coach, Ted Lasso (played by former “Saturday Night Live” comedian Jason Sudeikis), who accepts a position as a European soccer coach in England. The owners of the soccer team had a nasty divorce, with the wife winning the team in the settlement. The wife, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham), decides to destroy the only thing her ex-husband loved more than cheating on her: his beloved soccer team. By recruiting Ted Lasso, Rebecca only has to wait for the fall of the Richmond F.C. team.
As the series continues, Ted must try his best to save the team while having no experience in the sport whatsoever. You also get to know the players, who are from all parts of the world, each one charming and likable.
The series debuted with 10 episodes a year ago, and began its 12-episode second season in July.
“Ted Lasso” is a hilarious. Your eyes will never leave the screen. Each character is fleshed out and given great scenes. However, my favorite part of this series is the unique plot and interesting themes.
I’m not the only one who’s a fan, as “Ted Lasso” has received 20 nominations for this year’s Emmy awards that will be presented Sept. 19. I hope you will check out this amazingly funny and heartwarming show!