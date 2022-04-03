The return of concerts after the COVID-19 pandemic has been refreshing, and Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever tour is no exception.
Her March 26, 2022, concert at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena was the first concert I’ve been to since everything was shut down, and it exceeded my expectations. The arena was almost completely full, and the crowd there was a pretty diverse age group.
The set list was arranged perfectly. It was a good mix of both her 2021 “Happier Than Ever” album and her earlier popular songs. Slower songs were mixed with faster-paced ones, making it a balanced concert. I enjoyed every second, even during the songs I didn’t know well.
Not only were the song choices and vocals amazing, but her performance was very entertaining to watch. The visuals on the screen matched well with each song, and added a lot to the performance.
The whole message of the concert was inspiring and comforting. Eilish made sure that every single person in the arena was having a fun time. She was constantly checking on the audience, handing out water and ensuring that everyone was doing OK. Throughout all of this, she spread awareness to the crowd about many different environmental issues, including global warming.
Her explanations of a few of her deeper songs also helped expand my understanding and appreciation of her music. I have listened to Eilish’s music for a few years, but I never felt like I appreciated the full extent of her songwriting until I saw her perform in person. It truly was an experience that I will never forget.
