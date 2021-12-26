Marvel Studios’ new Disney+ series, “Hawkeye,” is a phenomenal blend of treasured, foundational characters and new, refreshing personalities.
When I first saw the previews for the show, I began to expect a cheesy, rudimentary Christmas special for Marvel to capitalize on the holiday season. However, the complexities of the characters and the feelings they leave you with have transcended my expectations for this series.
Similar to Marvel’s other original series released this year, each episode of “Hawkeye” seems to have a compounding effect that draws in the viewer even more than the previous installment. As to be expected in a Marvel production, each detail of every episode, scene and line is intentional.
Another thing that impressed me about “Hawkeye” is the representation of the deaf and hard of hearing throughout the show. Hawkeye himself is deaf in the comics, so I’m glad they added that important aspect back into his character for the show. Hawkeye’s hearing problems are consistently a point of interest in the progression of the series, and it shows how his disability has an impact on his life as a superhero. In addition to that, there is another key character who is deaf and communicates through sign language and reading lips.
Whether you’re looking for a great show to watch this Christmas season or you’re just keeping up with Marvel’s ever-increasing cinematic universe, “Hawkeye” is a fantastic watch.
