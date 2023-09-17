Leavenworth is a Bavarian-styled town in Central Washington with many tourist attractions. Near the junction of the Wenatchee River and Icicle Creek, this grand destination boasts year-round activities and is just a half-hour drive away from further offerings at Lake Wenatchee.
Here are a few highlights of Leavenworth from my trip there this summer:
• Spin into the Würlygigz toy store. Inside The Wood Shop, the Würlygigz toy store (at 725 Front St.) is the perfect place to shop for toys and board games. You’ll find shelves stacked with games you might never have heard of and now want. The toys are neatly displayed and stacked high on shelves with narrow aisles. There is plenty to look at in this relatively small space, including a front display window that is straight out of a movie and is even more magical close to Christmas.
• Try on a visit to the Hat Shop. The Hat Shop (at 721 Front St.) has an outside entry and indoor access straight from Würlygigz and The Wood Shop. The Hat Shop has a wide assortment of hats for all people. Some hats are more regular, while others tend to be wild and wacky. Not a big fan of weird hats? There are plenty of hats for everyone that are stylish and also help cool you off during the hot days of a summer visit.
• Crawl into Krampus Kave. Krampus Kave (at 900 Front St.) is a game, card and comic book shop. It has a vast selection including but not limited to Marvel comics, Dungeons and Dragons dice and supplies, and Magic: The Gathering cards. Krampus Kave is a must-visit for all enthusiasts of games and comics.
• Walk into The Sock Shop. You may be wondering: What is so unique about a sock shop? Leavenworth’s sock shop (also at 900 Front St.) has many unique and exciting socks and hats. Some examples include Pringles and Cheez-It socks, Street Fighter socks and hats with your favorite soda logo, including my personal favorite, Mountain Dew. There’s a plethora of recognizable logos and franchises emblazoned on socks from wall to wall. You will even find socks depicting famous people including presidents and your favorite (or least favorite) political party.
• Take a thrilling ride on the Tumwater Twister Alpine Coaster. Do you need a little bit of fast-paced excitement on your vacation? Then consider taking a ride on the Tumwater Twister Alpine Coaster (at 9342 Icicle Road), which just had its grand opening in June. A part of the Leavenworth Adventure Park, this coaster goes up 35 feet, is 2,700 feet long, has a vertical drop of 234 feet, and features three 360-degree spiral helix circles. This ride gives you an overhead view of parts of Leavenworth. You can control your speed and make your experience as wild or mild as you want. Each coaster cart carries up to two people and is perfect for a parent and child or even two adults.
For more information about this new attraction, visit https://bit.ly/468yAgN.
• Make a sweet stop at The Alps Candy store. The Alps Candy store is one of my favorite places. I don’t miss it during a trip to Leavenworth. At 13901 U.S, Highway 2, this candy store is filled with a massive variety of novelty and gourmet foods for children and adults alike. The shop has its own kitchen, where you can watch the staff make sweet treats such as peanut brittle and fudge through a window in the store. This candy store also has a small room of interesting sodas with names such as Unicorn Yak, Dog Drool, and the cherry-flavored “Chernobyl Brewed” Stalinade.
Downstairs there’s a candy section, with chocolate bars, Pez, Beeman chewing gum, Toxic Waste candies, candy with toys and candy in tiny tins. You’ll see candy that brings back memories for you, your parents and even your grandparents.
The store was destroyed by a fire in 2009 involving an exploding propane lantern and rebuilt a year later.
• End your day and relax at Lake Wenatchee. Lake Wenatchee State Park is the perfect place for camping or a day trip. The south campground has a sandy beach with a swimming area for summer travelers. There’s also a small store that has several ice cream flavors and a boat launch. The area has mountains that shoot straight up from the lake, creating a perfect backdrop for a family photo. I highly recommend staying lakeside for the sunset.
If you are worried that you can’t go because you don’t have a Discover Pass, which is required to visit the lake area, don’t worry. You can always check out a Discover Pass at the branches of Yakima Valley Libraries.
Lake Wenatchee and Leavenworth are fabulous tourist attractions for all types of people. The area is a must-visit spot for Bavarian enthusiasts as well as fans of family road trips.
• Carson VanEaton is a junior at East Valley High School.
