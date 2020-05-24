Sarah J. Maas’s new book, “Crescent City: House of Earth and Blood,” has been a long-anticipated read for many of the writer’s fans. Her latest offering is an 816-page fantasy novel released in March.
Maas has created here yet another incredible world, this time blending the modern era with the extraordinary fantasy elements she has exhibited in her other works.
“Crescent City” is about a woman named Bryce Quinland, who is half human and half a supernatural species known as fae. One night, her best friend Danika is brutally murdered by a demon, and Bryce is left wounded, bereft and alone. Two years later, crimes very similar to the killing of Danika occur, and Bryce is roped into the investigation of finding the true killer.
The story also introduces us to Hunt Athalar, a notorious fallen angel with incredible strength and unique power who is now a slave to the archangels he once sought to overthrow. With an unknown demon wreaking havoc, he pairs up with Bryce to uncover the dark secrets of Crescent City, avenge Bryce’s best friend and earn his freedom.
As Bryce and Hunt come closer to the truth, they also find themselves closer to a dark power, as well as a tangle of lies and deceit that threatens everyone they hold dear and everything they think they know.
“Crescent City” is a beautiful blend of fantasy, mystery and romance, with unforgettable characters like the bouncy fire sprite Lehabah, the uncertain fae prince Ruhn, and Syrinx, Bryce’s pet chimera. Mass gives readers a novel that explores tenuous family relationships, broken friendships, freedom, and forgiveness.
Every chapter leaves you gasping, crying and grinning like an idiot, sometimes all at once. The ending makes you hungry for the next book in this series.