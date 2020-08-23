Remember when “The Hunger Games” was one of the biggest franchises of early 2010s? The combined impact of the novels and films birthed a worldwide passion for the star-crossed lovers Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark.
So when Suzanne Collins announced her newest 517-page prequel to the acclaimed “Hunger Games” series would be published in late May, many fans resurfaced in anticipation for its release.
“The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” explores the world of 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow as he climbs to power through his highly ambitious and vigilant personality.
The country of Panem is divided between the Districts and what’s known as the Capitol, a bordered part of the nation that homes the wealthiest and most powerful. Though Coriolanus Snow was born and raised in the Capitol, far away from the poverty of the Districts, his family’s riches are suddenly reduced to ashes when a civil war takes place destroying the Snow fortune and status.
The Capitol wins the civil war against the Districts and creates the annual Hunger Games as a yearly reminder of the Capitol’s dominance and power in Panem. As fans of the previous books or film series already know, the Hunger Games is a bloodthirsty battle where 24 teenagers from the districts are forced into an arena where there can only be one surviving victor. To win, they must kill.
Coriolanus gets the opportunity to mentor one of District 12’s tributes, Lucy Gray. Their relationship quickly escalates, risking the rules of the Capitol for love.
Collins has created a page-turning prequel to her Hunger Games novels with the “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” Does it match the original books? No, but it does play as a good extension. Coriolanus is supposed to be a very cold and distanced character, so it doesn’t shock that the novel is written with that same sentiment.
One thing’s for sure: If you are a “Hunger Games” fan, “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” has a lot to offer you with all of its hidden references. There is no shortage of Easter eggs.
Collins utilizes themes of rebellion, violence as a form of entertainment, and how classism corrodes kindness in Panem’s society. “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” clearly exemplifies and prefaces what made “The Hunger Games” such a sensational series in the first place.