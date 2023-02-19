The 2023 Super Bowl had many great commercials I will surely remember. Among a select few are ones that included a song about T-Mobile home internet, a trailer for a movie about a bear on cocaine, and a deceitful Tubi ad.
But the one commercial that really popped for me was the PopCorners “Breaking Bad” commercial.
I’ve had PopCorners before, and they are an interesting chip. They have the texture and feel of popcorn. They are, as the ad says, “air popped, not fried.”
And, even though the “Breaking Bad” TV series ended almost 10 years ago, the show has garnered much attention from younger generations. This is partly due to it being available on Netflix, where it can be watched without commercials. The program also has generated many memes.
In the new ad, Bryan Cranston returns as Walter White and Aaron Paul is back as Jesse Pinkman in their RV, where in the show they would cook “blue sky” meth and sell to the drug lord Tuco Salamanca during the first season of the show. Raymond Cruz is back as Tuco in the commercial, where he receives an offer from Walter and Jesse to taste PopCorners chips.
In the ad, Walter tells Tuco to “Say. Their. Name” regarding the PopCorners chips, which is a funny call-back to the TV series. On “Breaking Bad,” Walter has the line “Say my name” when he’s wanting to be called “Heisenberg” by a meth distributor character.
The attitude of Jesse Pinkman when he says that PopCorners has “six signature flavors, yo” makes the commercial even more entertaining and natural. The psychotic Tuco is also authentically true to character in being giddy with joy when he says, “We’re gonna eat a lot of snacks together.”
Many commercials use pop culture references, and some miss the mark. But this one is well thought out in how it ties in with popular culture. The characters used in the “Breaking Bad” PopCorners commercial are true to the traits they had in their old TV series, which is why this ad is genuinely appealing.
• Carson VanEaton is a sophomore at East Valley High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.