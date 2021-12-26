The TV drama “Yellowstone,” which began airing its fourth season in November, is one of those shows that will leave you on the edge of your seat.
The program takes place deep in the countryside of Montana on the Dutton Yellowstone Ranch, home to the seventh-generation Dutton family. Filthy rich, powerful and ruthless would all be correct adjectives to describe them.
John Dutton (played by Kevin Costner) is the head of the family — the king of his ranch. His children, Kayce, Jamie, Lee and Beth, are his soldiers. John would to anything for this family and his land, including murder.
There are two main conflicts in the show and both lead to the Duttons losing their beloved ranch. One conflict is with the nearby Native American tribe. Chief Rainwater wants some of the Dutton land to build a casino on. Another conflict is with a development firm called Market Equities that also wants to buy the land for a hotel, ski resort and airport.
But John won’t give up his land for anything. In order to get rid of these problems, John relies on his loyal ranch hands and children to help him.
You grow to love the characters. I especially like the bunkhouse ranch hands. They work for the Duttons, ride horses, and are usually a cheery and funny group compared to the very serious and unfriendly Duttons. I really like Rip Wheeler (portrayed by Cole Hauser), who is the head of the ranch hands and is more loyal to John Dutton than the Dutton children area.
“Yellowstone” is rated R, and can be found on the Paramount Network and Amazon Prime Video.
