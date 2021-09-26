When Marvel released the trailer to “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” I was a little surprised that a whole new character was going to be added to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And I was a little skeptical, since there seemed to be no connection to the rest of that universe.
That movie has been playing in local theaters since Sept. 3 (with an eventual release later in October on Disney+). And, after about 15 minutes into the new film when the first fight occurred, all my fears of disappointment disappeared. I was captivated.
The protagonist and newest addition to the MCU, Shang-Chi, is a normal hotel valet driver with a past he has tried to leave behind, a power-hungry father, and a sister he abandoned. I loved the character development, as Shang-Chi is forced to face his past, as much as he has tried not to. Additionally, Shang-Chi’s best friend, Katy, is a perfect sidekick because of her humorous personality.
The visuals in this movie are absolutely breathtaking, and probably the best I’ve seen in a Marvel film. The colors add a lot to the visuals, and make it seem like more than just an action movie.
If you know anything about Marvel, you know there’s always at least one end-credits scene in every movie. “Shang-Chi” does not disappoint with its two end-credit scenes that finally connect it to the rest of the Marvel timeline while also sparking new possible theories.
Whether you are a dedicated Marvel fan who watches every movie, or someone who’s never previously watched any Marvel movie, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” is a must-watch because of its beautiful visuals and captivating fight scenes.
