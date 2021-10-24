A chilling conclusion to the dynasty of Daniel Craig as James Bond, director Cary Fukunaga weaves the perfect mix of action, love, and tragedy into the tapestry that is “No Time to Die.”
There is a special sense of acting prestige throughout this new theatrical release. It seems that, with age, Craig’s sense of presence and vulnerability become only more apparent. This time, he is backed up brilliantly by Léa Seydoux as Madeleine Swann and by Rami Malek, who plays lead antagonist Lyutsifer Safin. The latter’s performance is wonderfully spine-tingling; Malek’s voice and appearance alone are enough to cause shivers, and this feeling is only amplified when he has a weapon in his hands.
Like any good Bond film, the superb acting in this movie is complemented by equally alluring scenery. Whether it be the hills of Italy, the snowbanks of Norway, or the leather chairs of M’s London office, the set design and location choices help to make this film even more special.
One of the most overlooked aspects of this picture might be the first-rate sound editing. The roar of a classic Aston Martin, the ping of bullets on glass, or the dull thud of an explosion followed by ringing ears all contribute toward working wonders that help put the viewer squarely in each and every scene.
Additionally, the musical elements make this flick even more of an emotional roller coaster. At times the score made me want to jump out of my seat, while at other times I could feel the music tugging at my heartstrings.
“No Time to Die” is a fall must-see. This movie has cemented itself as one of the most iconic Bond films of all time and, while it may not be number one, it is definitely in the top 007.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.