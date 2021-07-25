As a longtime fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, I sat in the theater with bated breath before the opening frames of “Black Widow.” Ever since the second Iron Man film, where the titular character made her debut, fans have pleaded to see the assassin on the big screen in her own solo feature.
However, as I left my seat at the end of the post-credits scene, it was clear that this movie was not what we wanted as Marvel fans.
The movie as a contained piece of cinema is fine enough. With a wonderful, sisterly dynamic between the two leads, a dangerous fate if the mission goes awry, and beautiful scenery to look at, “Black Widow” is fun as a one-time viewing. In spite of that praise, though, the film has many faults that detract from the overall experience and make it a disappointment to the fans.
I and many others went to this film hoping that it would address two things that have been raised about the character from previous films, those being the atrocities of the Red Room and what happened in Budapest. While this movie was not explicitly marketed as covering either, the previews were vague enough to allow for some flexibility and implied that this film would address more about the title character’s experience, which it didn’t really do. And though the film does bring us to Budapest for some exposition and a fight scene, it did not give fans any of the closure that we were seeking for such a pressing mystery.
The second major problem is with the characters. Natasha “Black Widow” Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) and her sister Yelena (Florence Pugh) are clearly the stars of the show and do an excellent job carrying both the narrative and emotional cores of the film. It is relevant to mention that this movie, being more of a generic superhero-action film, shows a fundamental misunderstanding of Natasha’s role as the ultimate superspy.
Regardless, besides the two leads, every other character in this movie — with the exception of maybe Natasha’s independent contractor ally Rick Mason (whose name I had to look up) — was missing any sort of substantive characterization.
Alexi “Red Guardian” Shostakov (portrayed by David Harbour) comes the closest to having development, but he is unable to be fleshed out due to Marvel’s current problem of making its male and overweight characters the butt of jokes.
Melina Vostokova (Rachel Weisz) is given the beginnings of an interesting character as a cold scientist whose main attribute is cowardice, but this arc is not given any conclusion as she ends up shunted into the role of exasperated mother. It’s hard to care about the main themes of the story when two of the essential players in establishing one of the themes are not given any character development.
Next: The villains in this movie. They’re not good. It was an interesting idea to try and bring Taskmaster in as the baddie, but the problem lies in Taskmaster’s identity and backstory. While there is an interesting twist involved, the fact that Taskmaster is not acting on the villain’s own will is ultimately a disservice to the story’s feminist overtones. On the other hand, the power that held by Taskmaster’s controller, Dreykov, is imposing and villainous; but because Dreykov’s motive is so explicit and heavy-handed, this makes his clearly evil plans significantly less diabolical than they would be if more subtly applied.
Finally, there’s the messaging. Clearly, the movie tries to address two main themes: those of a found family, and the fighting of systemic sexism. The latter is definitely a good philosophy to put in a film that features a female hero. But the problem is that when a theme is explicitly said in dialogue, it is made clear that the filmmakers do not believe enough in the audience’s intelligence to come to deeper conclusions when the movie’s theme is embedded at a more foundational level.
The found family narrative comes off as ineffective, almost solely due to its place in Marvel’s release schedule. The far more effective placement for this would have been in place of 2019’s “Captain Marvel.” This would have allowed for Natasha’s arc to take that final step in front of the audience and show us that she was really ready to make the sacrifice she does in “Avengers: Endgame.” Instead, we are given this poorly written narrative that is shoehorned into “Black Widow” and doesn’t do a good job connecting to this character’s already complete story arc.
Overall, on a one-time viewing at surface level, “Black Widow” can be a whole lot of fun. There is a lot to love in the performances of Johansson and Pugh, who bring a lot of life to their respective characters.
But if you take even a second to think about the greater implications and the basic writing elements behind the story, this film does not bode well for both the treatment of beloved characters and Marvel’s ability to produce a work that is in line with what fans have been asking for.