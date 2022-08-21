I can peel it in my bones. Bananagrams is one of the best games out there.
While that pun was pretty rotten, this banana-themed game will have your friends and family bunched together for a good time.
Similar to Scrabble, the word game consists of more than 100 lettered tiles. Based on the number of players, which can involve up to eight, you collect a starting amount of tiles from the "bunch," a pile of face-down letters. The only skill needed for the game is the ability to spell.
To begin the game, a "split" is called for all the players to turn over their tiles and start creating a crossword-like pattern of words. If someone is stuck with a challenging letter, they can dump the letter back into the bunch while picking up three new tiles. Once a player has finished creating words with his or her letters, the player yells "peel" to prompt everyone to pull one additional tile from the bunch.
The game ends when one player has completed creating intersected words, calls "bananas," and there are fewer tiles remaining than players in the game. Beware, though: Proper nouns, abbreviations and misspelled words are inadmissible.
The best part of Bananagrams is not only the brain power used during the game but the competitiveness between players. Everyone has their strategies to win the game, such as using the challenging letters first, rearranging words or starting with a longer word.
Some of my best family memories are of playing the anagram game on vacation and trying to convince my brother that “que” is not the correct spelling of “queue.” While there are no prizes in Bananagrams, the bragging rights truly suffice.
• Abi Longbottom is a senior at Naches Valley High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.