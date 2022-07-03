When your all-time favorite book gets turned into a television series, you simply have to grab a fuzzy blanket, get a bucket of popcorn and plop onto the couch for a binge-watching session.
“The Summer I Turned Pretty,” written by Jenny Han and published in 2009, has been one of my favorite books for the past couple of years. In the book, the main character, Isabel “Belly” Conklin, and her family spend every summer in Cousins Beach at the summer home of her mother’s best friend, Susannah Fisher.
Belly has always been seen as an inferior and younger sibling to Susannah’s boys, until one summer when everything changes. When Belly turns 18, the boys finally started to see her as more than just a little kid. Belly finds herself stuck in a love triangle trying to choose between the Fisher brothers.
There is Conrad, her first love who would forever have a piece of her heart, but also Jeremiah, her longtime best friend who is basically a human golden retriever. Through the unexpected trials and heart-wrenching circumstances she faces that summer, Belly is able to find herself and become a confident individual ready to take control of her life.
Not only is this book relatable to teenage readers, but it shows the truth of how difficult and messy finding yourself can become. I was beyond excited to hear that such a beautifully written book was going to be turned into a television series, and I can honestly say that the seven-episode romantic drama that premiered on Amazon Prime in June did not disappoint.
If you are looking for an emotional roller coaster that will provide both laughs and tears, “The Summer I Turned Pretty” is both the book and TV show for you. The story Han created shows just how beautiful life can be, despite the hardships you will face in life.
As the character Susannah Fisher would say: Always remember it is the imperfections that make things beautiful.
