On Feb. 27, 2015, Vladimir Putin’s top political rival was shot and killed outside the Kremlin. His name was Boris Nemtsov, a Russian governor whose Western capitalist ideals had earned him visits from figures like the U.K.'s Margret Thatcher and a presidential endorsement from Boris Yeltsin himself.
The podcast "Another Russia" debuted in July and is co-hosted by Nemtsov’s daughter, Zhanna Nemtsova, and former U.S. deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes. Rhodes and Nemtsova combine knowledge of global policy with personal experience to tell the thrilling story of a young Russian politician who rose to power in the wake of the Soviet Union’s downfall.
In each installment of the half-hour podcasts, listeners learn about the life of Boris Nemtsov, a man who gained mass national popularity and at one time was the favorite to replace Yeltsin as president of Russia.
Nemtsov's story is intertwined with the tale of post-Soviet Russia, a time of turmoil as plutocrats became oligarchs, controlling the media and taking control of the political arena. Nemtsov opposed these oligarchs and the politicians who enabled their rise to power.
The podcast details this opposition and its consequences, as Russian-owned media outlets defamed Nemtsov on air in an attempt to bring candidates like Putin to the forefront of the next presidential election. As is clear now, these attempts worked to bring power to Putin.
Nemtsova and Rhodes show how after the election, Nemtsov put continued pressure on Putin’s Soviet-era ambitions. In the 2000s and 2010s, Nemtsov faced multiple arrests for his continued fight against Russian corruption.
Nemtsov’s battle for another Russia, free from authoritarianism, ended with his death in 2015. But his dreams are still alive. Nemtsova and Rhodes lay out those dreams, and how they have morphed into modern-day movements.
"Another Russia" is a top-tier podcast in terms of production value, with a clear and engaging story, an original background music score, fantastically knowledgeable hosts, and educational content. "Another Russia" can be streamed on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, RSS, iHeart, and Stitcher.
• Whit Peters is an incoming junior at Selah High School.
