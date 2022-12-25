If you have music filling your home on this holiday, the Unleashed staff hopes at some point you'll be hearing these five great favorites:
“Feliz Navidad”
One Christmas song that comes around on the radio every year that brings me joy is “Feliz Navidad” by José Feliciano.
I started learning Spanish in my kindergarten’s dual language program. When I was in music class, it was a simple and catchy song that could be sung by someone who just started learning Spanish.
The song's topic is easy to understand. It’s just wishing a Happy New Year, a Merry Christmas, and happiness. The song also has a special place in my heart because of my dad, who plays the guitar. He sings and plays “Feliz Navidad” for my sisters and me with wonderful Christmas spirit, which makes it so much more special to me.
Feliz Navidad to all Yakima Herald-Republic readers!
— Carson VanEaton, East Valley High School, 10th grade
“Christmas the Whole Year Round”
As a fairly new Sabrina Carpenter fan, I haven’t quite gotten around to listening to all of her earlier music. “Christmas the Whole Year Round” came out seven years ago. I hadn’t heard of it until recently when one of my friends sent it to me.
It’s upbeat and very catchy, the type of song that makes you want to get up and dance. Plus, it’s a Christmas song, so there’s an added level of cheerful energy.
This song carries a simple message: Christmas doesn’t have to end after Dec. 25. We can allow the season’s uplifting spirit to carry over into the new year and let it ring all year long. As the song says: “Why stop now? Let's make Christmas the whole year round.”
— Jillian Strother, Riverside Christian School, 11th grade
“Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer”
The vast majority of holiday songs offer purely hopeful, upbeat messages that implore listeners to have a merry Christmas. There is one holiday tune, however, that takes an opposite approach and really stands out as a Christmas classic: “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer” by Elmo and Patsy.
This song details the untimely demise of a grandmother who, unfortunately, was run over by Santa’s reindeer. A bit morbid, yes, but the song is all done in good humor. The somewhat solemn lyrics are hilariously juxtaposed with a remarkably upbeat tune, always offering a good chuckle.
If you are looking to diversify your Christmas playlist, consider adding “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer” for a dose of holiday cheer and humor.
— Natalie Keller, Selah High School, 12th grade
“Light of the World”
Lauren Daigle’s song “Light of the World” has been on repeat in my life these past few weeks. The holiday season is considered one of the most joyous times of year, yet stress and pressure seem to constantly consume our minds. Time spent searching through every store and feeling the pressure to find the perfect gift has become a priority in our lives that separates us from the true meaning of Christmas.
However, when I hear this song and absorb its beautifully written lyrics, I am challenged to stop in the midst of my busy schedule, take a deep breath, and look past the worldly worries to remember what the holiday season is truly all about. Lauren Daigle reminds us all that we don’t have to spend an absurd amount of money on gifts or search the planet for the perfect present, because we will never find perfection in worldly things.
This song reminds us that we don’t need to search for the perfect gift any longer, because God already gave us the one and only perfect gift that we could ever receive: Jesus.
— Lexi Barbee, West Valley High School, 12th grade
“O Tannenbaum”
“O Tannenbaum” by Ernst Anschütz is by far the most memorable and meaningful Christmas song for my family. If the song doesn’t sound familiar, it might be in its English title, “O Christmas Tree.”
My brother and I were born in Germany, and my family lived there for seven years. We have adopted several German traditions, especially the traditional German Christmas including St. Nikolaus Tag, hiding a pickle in the Christmas tree, and this classic Christmas song.
The “Tannenbaum” originally translates to a fir tree in English. It’s ironic for a Canadian-American family to be so in love with German tradition. I guess the irony that typical Christmas trees are spruce is fitting.
— Abi Longbottom, Naches Valley High School, 12th grade
