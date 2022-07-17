Swimwear is an integral part of summer. As a kid, it’s all about the fun prints. As a teenager, it’s all about the most flattering style. And as an adult … well, I can’t really comment on that since I’m still in the teen phase of my life.
However, shopping for swimwear is still one of the hardest things you’ll have to do all summer, no matter what your age. Finding the perfect piece that fits, has the raddest print or cutest color, and (most important) was made sustainably is a struggle. It’s especially tough to do all this plus find swimsuits that are affordable.
To help you out, here are some brands that I consider to be the best for this summer. These brands offer possibilities in your search for swim trunks, two-pieces, one-pieces, kids’ suits and more.
• Charlie Mae Swimwear: This Australian-based brand has the cutest bikinis that vary in style and color, as well as some one-pieces. The look Charlie Mae has going is simple and earthy, with suits in colors such as rust, olive and pastel yellow. And these lovely suits are made with recycled materials, reducing their environmental impact.
The swimwear typically costs $30 to $70, and sizing goes to a U.S. size 12 (33.4-inch waist). Charlie Mae usually has some great sales and ships internationally via its website at www.charliemae.com.au.
• Ohoy Swim: This Scandinavian brand is another win for me and has some fun swimwear options, including surf suits, modest two-pieces and adorable one-pieces. Ohoy also has a small collection of children’s suits.
The suits are made with Econyl fabric, an incredible material created from fishing nets and other nylon waste that is found in landfills and converted to its pure nylon form. This process reduces pollution and waste, making our planet a little cleaner and happier. Not only that but, according to Ohoy, “Econyl is twice as resistant to chlorine, sun creams and oils than most other fabric and sun protection rating of 50+ SPF.’’ This means your suit will last twice as long as your past purchases.
Ohoy’s pieces cost $35 to $75, and sizing goes up to XL. You can shop at Ohoy at www.ohoyswim.com.
• Patagonia: This is a bit of a no-brainer, Patagonia being one of the most popular and mainstream sustainable brands. But Patagonia’s swimwear is perfect for everyone (including kids) and I’m especially impressed by its men’s board shorts. Coming in simple, fun prints and solid colors, Patagonia is a staple for some fun in the water. (My dad is an avid fan.)
The brand’s shorts are made from recycled polyester and are Fair Trade Certified, meaning there is a priority placed on the safety and ethical treatment of farmers who helped grow the materials for these products, and that the products follow environmental standards. Not only that, but Patagonia has committed to its own “self-imposed Earth tax,” donating 1% of sales to 1,431 grantees that are involved in helping to keep our planet’s air, water and land clean.
Sizing goes up to XXL, and board shorts cost about $70. You can shop for them at www.patagonia.com.
• Brothers We Stand: This is the perfect brand for swim trunks, with solid colors and plenty of cool, tropical prints.
Its trunks are made from recycled plastic in Portugal, and the Brothers We Stand website shows the exact environmental footprint for each piece, indicating if it was made by circulatory means or from recycled material.
These trunks are on the pricier side, being about $50 to $100, but they’re worth the splurge in my opinion. Sizing goes up to an XXL. Shop for them at www.brotherswestand.com.
Other brands that have caught my eye this summer:
• Kampos: Luxury Italian swimwear for everyone, including kids! (www.kampos.com)
• Salty Swimwear: Cute swimsuits for babies and toddlers with matching suits for mom. (www.saltyswimwear.com.au)
• allSisters: Subversive-style women’s swimwear that’s Oeko-Tex Made In Green certified. (www.allsisters.com)
