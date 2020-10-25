AJR has done it again with another amazing cut. The indie trio's new single, "Bummerland," dropped Aug. 30 and immediately made it to my playlist.
The song is about quarantine and these crazy times. However, AJR managed to make an upbeat, playful and quirky tune out of the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the chorus, the AJR sings: “Bummerland, give a cheer, ‘Cause you’re only going up from here.” The song's lyrics also contain quarantine anecdotes, such as references to bad haircuts and being broke, and all of this is presented in a funny and lively way. As usual, AJR has taken a mostly serious topic and showcased it in a humorous and lighthearted approach.
The drums take center stage for the song's instrumental portion. About 2 minutes into the song's 3 minutes and 9 seconds, there is a flawless transition where singing morphs into a trumpet, guitar and, lastly, a violin. You can’t help but bob your head while you listen.
The video is also fun to watch and the drums are, again, a key component and look incredible as a whole. The video really does bring the concept of "Bummerland" as an unconventional and crazy wonderland that has come to life as part of our everyday existence.
As always, AJR blew me away. "Bummerland" is a must-listen song, for sure. The group knew exactly what kind of music was needed during this time in order to put a smile on faces. To use the title of the trio's previous song from earlier this year, AJR accomplishes this with creativity and a “Bang."
• Olivia Rankin is a sophomore at Eisenhower High School.