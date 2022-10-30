Everyone has a favorite Halloween costume. Here are five from our Unleashed writers:
• Natalie Keller, Selah High School, 12th grade:
In eighth grade, my friends and I had the idea of joining forces and creating a group costume for Halloween that year. After brainstorming, we decided to each dress up as a different type of fruit. Fruit salad, if you will.
Immediately, I volunteered to be the grapes of the group. The costume ended up being not only my cheapest Halloween costume ever, but my favorite one, as well.
One excursion to Hobby Lobby later, I had secured a purple T-shirt and a package of purple balloons. I then inflated all the balloons and safety pinned about 20 of them to the shirt. I also glued a few fake leaves to a headband and paired the ensemble with purple rain boots and black leggings.
You might wonder: “Isn’t it difficult to move around with over a dozen inflated balloons secured to your shirt?”
I can confirm that it is, in fact, not easy. Not only did I wear the costume while trick-or-treating, but I also wore it to school all day. That was, admittedly, a bit of a challenge; I could hardly sit at my desk!
Despite the costume’s inconvenient, cumbersome nature, it was 100% worth it. The ensemble really took the fruit costume group to the next level.
• Whit Peters, Selah High School, 11th grade:
For a 7-year-old, holidays don’t get much better than Halloween: decorations, trick-or-treating and, of course, dressing up in costume.
I had always pushed the envelope with the creativity of my Halloween costumes, but this creativity really crescendoed in 2013.
I can faintly remember my mom asking me what I wanted to dress up as during that year’s school Halloween party, and how I was indecisive. I looked around our house, with my eyes finally landing on our refrigerator.
I floated the idea to my mom, who was slightly vexed by the logistics of dressing up her son as a refrigerator. However, as we had just received a large package and had a box sitting in our garage about the size of my 7-year-old self, my mom came around to the idea.
My plan was set, but the hardest part was to come. My mom and I enlisted the help of my aunt to help engineer the suit into a wearable kitchen appliance. Together, they added double doors, shelves, and holes in the top, bottom, and sides to make mobility slightly easier.
After a coat of silver paint, the fridge just needed to be stocked. The foods in the rear of the fridge were simply drawn on, but those in the door panels were actual items found around my kitchen, glued down on the cardboard shelves. With Halloween fast approaching and my suit perfected, I was more excited than ever for Oct. 31 to come.
After occupying the entire back of the car on the ride to school, my costume was ready to impress. Although the nature of the refrigerator was cumbersome in the hallways, it was greatly appreciated by my peers. Overall, the unique and creative design easily made this my best Halloween costume to date.
• Carson VanEaton, East Valley High School, 10th grade:
It was 2018, and everyone in my grade was at the point where they could read books that were actually good — classics, and great ones that have been turned into movies. One of them was “Harry Potter.” Almost everybody in my sixth-grade class loved “Harry Potter.” Everyone had read the books, had a house of choice and wand type.
When Halloween rolled around, the “Harry Potter” craze was dying down, but I still loved the books, and I had even received the movies earlier that year, which I was still watching at the time. I had never been anything particularly scary, and I wasn’t permitted to do a horror movie costume.
So I thought it would be wonderful for me to be Harry’s nemesis, Voldemort.
My costume would have to strike fear, but also show mastery in the dark arts of magic. My parents, who miraculously used Amazon all the time, let me get the Elder Wand, the strongest in the world. I also got a pale white mask of Voldemort, with grinning teeth, dim eyes and splitting veins. The last piece to my ultimate costume was a robe, which was warm for dark trick-or-treating.
Did I mention my wand was also a super cool flashlight? Because it was amazing!
Though I couldn’t wear a mask at school, everybody instantly knew who I was. With my wand, robe and spell chants, it was awesome. Some people were even Harry Potter, and we talked about the books. That’s actually one of the ways I made one of my great friends.
Trick-or-treating was a blast, with the wand radiating a nice glowy light, and the suit keeping me warm on a cold night. To this day, I still have fond memories of this awesome costume.
• Ellie Suhm, Eisenhower High School, ninth grade:
My tale of my most amazing and creative Halloween costume is a little bit different. It happens to be my favorite because of the story that goes with it.
2017 was the year that my family thought it would be fun if the three of us redheaded siblings did a costume together. So, our eventual idea was “Napoleon Dynamite.” My brother Lucas was Kip, my sister Katie went as Napoleon, and I was Deb.
Now, you have to understand that because of my commitment issues and panic meltdowns that only happen to come whenever I’m in a time crunch, I, as a fourth-grader, couldn’t stick to the costume. Or, should I say, stick to just one costume.
As my siblings stood in the front yard ready to go trick-or-treating, I ran back inside the house before we took pictures, grabbed my costume from the year before, and put it on as fast as my little 9-year-old self could. This resulted in what I now call my favorite Halloween costume ever: the Deb/Cleopatra look by yours truly, Ellie Suhm. The skirt was definitely the best part of the ensemble, with the bright pink fanny pack coming in as a close second.
What I got from this experience was to trust your instinct and gut feeling, even in silly situations like these, because you might end up with a great story!
• Indiana Hilmes, Selah High School, 11th grade:
My most memorable Halloween costume has to be when I dressed up as a milk carton.
Yeah, you heard that right. A milk carton.
I found it one evening in 2017 as I was walking through Target, and I like to think we had a special connection of sorts. Not to brag, but it was definitely the most iconic costume at school. It was so beloved that I wore it two years in a row.
Little sixth-grade Indy was a wonderful milk carton, if I do say so myself.
