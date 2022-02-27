The Memorial Foundation’s YouthWorks pageants season is upon us throughout the Yakima Valley, with participation growing to nine high schools for the annual campaign. Students from nine area schools — including newcomers La Salle and Highland — have been involved in fundraising activities that started this winter to support Children’s Village and Memorial Hospital’s Pediatric Unit, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, Family Birthplace and Mother-Baby Unit.
The pageant experience also provides an opportunity for high schoolers to learn about leadership, philanthropy and children’s health care in the Yakima Valley.
Each school puts its own local spin on the pageant. Some have “Mr.” pageants where all the contestants are boys and the coordinators are girls, while other schools’ programs don’t have those distinctions. Some schools also theme their pageants, while others don’t.
Each school plans its own fundraisers, so they are different from school to school. Past fundraisers have included pancake feeds, Easter egg hunts, and restaurant takeovers.
One thing all the schools have in common is the inclusion of similar segments for the public pageants that are held during the spring. There is the buddy segment, in which contestants partner with a child in their life or their coordinator’s life for a short skit about the dream job the child has for when he or she grows up.
There is also a talent segment, in which each contestant shows a talent. There is a hero segment, during which the contestants read a letter to an impactful person in their life who is standing on stage with them. And, lastly, there is the impromptu question-and-answer segment, where the contestants have to provide answers to random questions from the program coordinators.
This year is also special for me personally because I am not only a YouthWorks Council member but also a coordinator for the Mr. Ike Pageant. As a coordinator, I help plan and organize the fundraisers and pageant. I’m also partnered with a specific contestant to help out with planning the different segments. Previously, I’ve always been in the audience, but this year I get the insider experience and I’m expecting it to be even more exciting!
Additionally, this is a special year for the Mr. Ike program, since this is the school’s 25th year partnering with the Memorial Foundation and the Children’s Miracle Network. Eisenhower first supported the two programs with a dance marathon in 1997, then began the Mr. Ike pageant in 2001.
To learn more or donate to any of this year’s nine school pageants, go to www.justgiving.com/campaign/2022youthworkspageants to find all of the pageant’s pages or an individual contestant’s page.
To support the fundraising efforts from a specific school this spring, special student, your school, or just have a good time, mark your calendars to attend YouthWorks pageants that will each start at 7 p.m. on the following dates:
- Mr. West Valley — Pageant was held Feb. 23.
- Mr. Teen Wapato — March 10.
- Highland Top Scot — March 17.
- Mr. Sunnyside — March 19.
- Mr. Ike — March 31.
- Mr. Davis — April 20.
- Mr. East Valley — May 13.
- Mr. La Salle — May 14.
- Mr. Naches — Pageant date to be determined.
