Ralph Proudfoot, the owner of the Silverheels shoe retail and repair store in Yakima, has a humorous saying he likes to share with his customers.
“I can doctor your shoes. I can heel them, save their soles and attend to all their dyeing needs,” Proudfoot says.
Proudfoot has owned Silverheels, at 16 N. Second St., since 1989.
For Proudfoot, opening his shoe store was a way of carrying on his family’s legacy. His grandfather had owned a Minnesota shoe repair shop in the late 1800s. Proudfoot’s father was also in the shoe retail and repair business from the 1930s through the early 1970s. One of the two stores his father owned was Victor’s Shoes in Yakima.
Having been exposed to the shoe industry throughout his life, opening Silverheels was a natural step for Proudfoot.
“I know shoes,” Proudfoot said. “I’m happy doing this. It’s what I’ve wanted to do.”
Silverheels sells a variety of shoes, including the brands Birkenstock, Merrell and Salt-Water Sandals. However, retail makes up only half of Proudfoot’s business. Also offered at the store are shoe repair services, which Proudfoot finds very gratifying.
“I get a lot of pride out of taking something that comes in broken and not working that someone really enjoys, and fixing it and making it look as good as I possibly can,” Proudfoot said.
His repair skills are not limited to shoes. In the past, Proudfoot has fixed a variety of items, including purses, cars seats and motorcycle vests. On one occasion, he even patched a hot air balloon.
“I can fix anything but a broken heart,” Proudfoot said.
Over the course of his 33 years owning Silverheels, Proudfoot has had to adapt his business practices in order to overcome changes in the shoe retail industry.
One particular challenge he has had to face is large chain retailers moving into the area.
Because those retail stores were selling some of the same brands as Proudfoot, he adjusted his business by selling a greater variety of shoes.
“You have to diversify to conquer,” he said.
He is also careful to save as much of his money as possible, a practice that helped his business survive a three-month closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“My parents told me, when I started this store, ‘Save for a rainy day. Save for a rainy day,’” Proudfoot said.
His business has also been helped by customers who support small businesses.
Janet Meyer is one such person. She has purchased several pairs of shoes from the store over the past decade. Meyer says that small businesses are “the backbone of our country,” which is why she chooses to frequent locally owned establishments.
For those who may be interested in starting their own business, Proudfoot has several pieces of advice.
“Find a niche and do something that you like doing and give great customer service,” he said.
