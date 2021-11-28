Every year on the day after Thanksgiving, a parade of more than a dozen lighted trucks begins through the neighborhoods of the Yakima Valley. For the past 17 years, those driving the Yakima Christmas Trucks have made it their mission to spread holiday spirit by putting on an impromptu series of miniature lighted parades that area residents can enjoy from their driveways or front steps.
As the trucks drive through residential streets nearly every night until the day before Christmas Eve, blasting their horns along the way, people are eager to come out of their houses and watch the festive procession.
“The kids jumping up and down, the adults that are jumping up and down — I mean, you don’t get any better than that,” said the group’s founder, Mike Murri of Selah.
Murri said the formation of the Yakima Christmas Trucks was not entirely intentional. He initially acquired his lighted truck, which features a colorful train that is towed in the back, from a co-worker who no longer wanted it. For several years, Murri and another co-worker took his train-adorned truck through organized Christmas parades in the Yakima area.
Then, one night Murri and his co-worker spontaneously decided to drive the lighted truck through a residential neighborhood. The reaction was much bigger and more positive than Murri had anticipated. He was flooded with requests from people wondering when the festivities would make an appearance in other neighborhoods.
“My boss said, ‘Looks like you got a night job,’” Murri said. And what was intended to be done once became a yearly tradition.
Over the coming years, more and more trucks joined the operation, including corporations, such as Coca-Cola, and private groups simply looking for an opportunity to spread holiday cheer. Murri said after starting with five trucks, the group now has 14.
Likewise, the area covered by the group has also expanded. The Yakima Christmas Trucks now drive through approximately 70% of Yakima neighborhoods and all of Selah.
Appearances are also made in Moxee, Roslyn and the Tri-Cities. In recent years, a separate chapter of the group has formed to cover the Lower Valley.
The neighborhood parades don’t really have a set schedule. However, some updates about appearances are posted on the “Yakima Christmas Trucks” Facebook page.
As gratifying as the work is, Murri said the process of assembling his truck each year is quite a process.
“The whole entire truck gets torn apart,” he said. “And then we have to go back and re-hang all the lights on the cab and all the lights around the truck.”
Overall, the process of preparing the truck and hanging the 30,000 individual lights takes about a month.
Despite the workload, Murri said he would like to continue his role in the festivities as long as possible. The holiday cheer created by the Yakima Christmas Trucks is what makes it all worthwhile, Murri said.
