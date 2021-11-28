A usual school year at West Valley is split up into two semesters with six classes each. But a proposal for a new schedule would add another term, making it a trimester, that would each involve only five classes instead of six. This would be an bit change involving many different pros and cons.
WVHS junior Jacob Perdue Barboza is excited about the possible new schedule. “The school system needs an update. It’s been outdated for a while and it's time for a change,” she said.
Barboza feels the proposed trimester schedule gives students opportunities to make up classes that they may have failed and also take elective classes they would have otherwise never had the chance to.
“There would be more opportunities to take elective classes,” Barboza said. “Due to the pandemic, a lot of students failed classes, and this schedule would give those students the time that they need to earn those credits in order to graduate.”
Junior Grace Kuntz thinks the new schedule could be beneficial.
“Personally I think that it would help me succeed," she said. "It would give me more opportunities to raise my grades and earn extra credits."
Since there would be only five classes instead of six, Kuntz believes the extra time would be a bonus.
“I like the five classes rather than six because it gives more time to focus on the core classes,” she said. “I like that there is more of a chance to have fun classes in the third trimester."
Additionally, Kuntz believes the extra term under the trimester would be helpful to making her senior year less stressful and run smoother.
“I like that there is more of a chance to have fun classes in the third trimester," she said.
Although the extra credits would be difficult for counselors to figure out, some students believe the the opportunities of a trimester schedule could be worth it in the long run. Some also point out that the trimester schedule would follow the sport schedules.
On the other hand, junior Haley Betterton predicts the proposed change could cause more harm than good.
“I don’t think it’s terrible, but at the same time I am concerned it will add a lot of stress. Especially since the upperclassmen have been on a semester schedule for the last six years," she said.
Betterton is worried that a new schedule could potentially mess with her senior year. Her main concerns are about the workload, since classes would be shortened, giving less time to complete lessons and chapters.
“You would get more time in each class, but it would probably be about the same amount of workload as before, if not more,” Bettertonm said.
Shortened school terms would mean less time to raise a grade if a student is struggling in school. Most students have a busy schedule outside of school. So a shortened schedule with more credits has the potential to add extra stress to an already stressful school year.
“I also think it will be more stressful because if you were to get a bad grade at the beginning of the semester, you would have less time to make it up, especially having a [term] where you get a couple weeks here and there in between sports seasons to make up your grades," Betterton said.
• Ruby Hoeger is a junior at West Valley High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.