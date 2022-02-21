Since November, the West Valley drama program has been hard at work on its March 3-5 musical production of "Matilda." A lot has changed for the program in the two years since the school's previous last musical.
For one thing, this is West Valley’s first musical since the retirement of longtime musical director Rick Beck. Taking his place is Wide Hollow S.T.E.A.M. Elementary teacher Brandon Lamb, who most recently directed the Warehouse Theatre Co.’s production of "Little Women: The Musical."
Assisting Lamb as music director is West Valley choir teacher Peter Krum. Even though this is Krum’s first year at West Valley, his decision to take the music director duties was an easy one.
“I had some experience directing musicals in the past and I always, always loved doing shows, so it was an easy sell to jump on board for the production,” he said.
"Matilda" is about a young girl whose cruel parents cannot see her for the incredibly special child she is. Matilda's time at school is not much better than her time at home, as the treacherous headmistress, known as "the Trunchbull," takes every opportunity she possibly can to discipline Matilda and her classmates. For Olivia Snow, who plays Matilda, the main message of the show is about perseverance and controlling the outcome of your own story.
“Even if your parents are terrible, if you’re not in the best position, this show is about overcoming that and doing the best you can to solve that,” she said.
Snow was originally cast in the Warehouse Theatre Co.’s production of "Matilda" in early 2020, before that show was canceled due to the initial outbreak of the coronavirus.
“When I heard that it was canceled, my heart was broken because I’d never been the lead in a musical before,” Snow remarked. “But getting back to it I feel like I’ve understood the character more, and gotten to know Matilda better.”
For both the longtime thespians and newcomers in the cast, West Valley’s two-year theatrical hiatus has put things in perspective for those involved in the upcoming show.
“I just find so much more importance to it now,” said senior Campbell Thorner, who is performing for the first time since playing Lucy in West Valley’s "Charlie Brown" two years ago. “I'm happier doing this show because I’ve missed it so much.”
COVID-19 has made getting the show stage-ready a lot more difficult. Rehearsing with masks and grappling with the unpredictability of the virus has been challenging. Plus, except for those who were involved in last fall's production of "Everything I Really l Wanted to Know I Learned in Kindergarten," this is the first time West Valley's students have been on the stage in more than two years.
Because of that, a lot of time has been spent shaking off the metaphorical rust that has accumulated in getting re-acclimated with performing. For Thorner, who plays Matilda’s teacher, Miss Honey, the “rust” is found in her characterization abilities.
“The hardest part has been connecting to my character; just because she’s so opposite from me," Thorner said. "Taking those two years off has made it harder for me to connect to characters as easily.”
Bringing the eccentric world of "Matilda" to life during the pandemic has required a lot of work from the cast and crew, directors and producers. In a time filled with twists and turns, Krum says the biggest surprise has been: “How amazing the students are, both in attitude and ability.”
"Matilda" will hit the West Valley Junior High stage March 3-5.
• Lucas Cone is a senior at West Valley High School.
