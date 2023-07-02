New West Valley head volleyball coach Jillian Berg is returning to a familiar program in a familiar place.
Born and raised in the Yakima Valley, Berg says she is ready to come back and help build up a winning program for the athletes at her old school.
“West Valley is my home and I am excited to build a championship culture here,” she said.
For 13 years, volleyball has been a major part of Berg’s life. She started playing volleyball at just 11 years old and instantly fell in love with the sport. Berg played for local club programs Team Yakima, Central Washington Elite and Central Region United.
She eventually became a starter on West Valley’s varsity team for all four years of her high school career. After graduating from West Valley in 2017, she moved to Las Vegas to play Division I volleyball on a full-ride scholarship for University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
"Utilizing my previous experiences, I want to bring my experience here to the kids and show them what it takes to make a winning program,” she said.
During her freshman year of college, UNLV was ranked last in the Mountain West Conference. Through hard work and a unified mindset, the team ended up winning the Mountain West championship her senior year and qualified for the NCAA Tournament, a major accomplishment.
“Work, teamwork, respect, discipline, sportsmanship and enjoyment are all important aspects of the game," she says. "However, team unity and both mental and physical hard work are the biggest factors needed for a team to be successful.”
While skills on the court are important, Berg has seen the need for strong mental discipline, flexible teamwork and class on the court to be just as crucial for athletes looking to grow.
“You have to believe in yourself," she explains. "You have to believe in yourself first in order to help others achieve your team goal. If you believe in yourself, you will go the extra mile.”
Berg has seen the effect that believing in yourself can have. Her coaching journey started shortly after she finished playing for UNLV and helped coach club teams in Las Vegas.
She then moved to Spokane, where she coached Mead High School’s freshman team and was asked to help the varsity program. Mead’s varsity team ended up taking second place in last fall's 3A state tournament, and Berg couldn’t be more proud. More recently, she coached for Renovators Volleyball Club’s top U15 team in Spokane before moving back to Yakima.
So what's it like to be back home now after such highlight-filled journey?
“I loved West Valley in the time I was there," the new WVHS coach said. "I want these athletes to be able to fall back on their memories made during their time as a Ram, as I have. My goal is to teach these young athletes all they will need to succeed both on and off the court and all throughout life.”
Being the selfless hard worker that she is, she is excited about taking West Valley to the next level.
“I want the team to prioritize being good leaders, on the court, in the community and in the classroom," she says. "I want the program to win league, districts and the 4A championship. It will be tough at times, but it will be done if we are all dialed in, on the same path, and bought in on getting to our destination.
"Overall, I want this team to be a well-respected, well-known team of leaders.”
Berg’s coaching philosophy centers around building a strong team both on and off the court. She focuses on developing leaders in all aspects of life, and not just on the volleyball court.
West Valley’s volleyball program started workouts on May 15 and, right after Memorial Day weekend, began open gyms and started its summer program. Berg was also busy signing girls and boys from first through eighth grade for West Valley's annual kids camp, held June 26-28. Both Berg and her fall team of Ram players are all excited to get the ball rolling.
Berg has truly come full circle. From playing on West Valley’s varsity team, to her new journey of now coaching the program.
“I love the Yakima Valley and it will always be home to me. Most importantly, I love to win and I’m excited to see what lies ahead.”
• Lexi Barbee is a 2023 graduate of West Valley High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.