The West Valley High School Drama Club returns to the stage in November with a unique ensemble production of “All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten.”
The play is about the code of ethics that have been instilled in all of us since kindergarten, as well as what it means to be a good person. The show is adapted from the 1988 best-selling book of the same title, which was written by former Washington minister Robert Fulghum.
Ruth Veselka, the West Valley Junior High drama teacher who is directing the show, said: “The choice to do this particular play at this particular time and place was to remind ourselves that ‘humanity’ is not a swear word and that our great capacity for kindness and hope is what drives us to be better and do better.”
“All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten” hits the West Valley Junior High stage Nov. 4 and 5 for performances starting at 7 p.m., with a Saturday, Nov. 6, matinee performance that begins at 2 p.m.
Tickets will be sold at the door for $10, and admission is free for students with a current ASB card.
