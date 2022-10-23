Are you looking for an exciting community event to jump-start your spooky season? If so, the West Valley area may be the perfect spot for you to be this Saturday.
Every year, the West Valley Church of the Nazarene puts on a spectacular Trunk or Treat event attended by hundreds of people from throughout the Valley. Participants from the church decorate car trunks that are filled to the brim with candy donated by people throughout the community. Along with candy, the church also provides hot dogs and refreshments for all.
In addition to the delicious food, organizers provide fun games in the church’s gym for kids, as well as opportunities to meet and visit with others in attendance.
The 2022 edition of Trunk or Treat will happen from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the West Valley Church of the Nazarene, 7109 W. Nob Hill Blvd. in Yakima.
This multi-generational event is truly the perfect way to kick off your Halloween festivities.
• Lexi Barbee is a senior at West Valley High School.
