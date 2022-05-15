Two years ago, planning for the annual Selah Community Days event was in full swing when the COVID-19 pandemic brought everything to a screeching halt. Due to the ban on large gatherings, it’s now been nearly three years since the yearly festivities that had been a part of the Selah community since 1937.
“It was the smart decision,” Selah Community Days Association president Barb Petrea said. “Always disappointing, but, in the end, our main intent is to always make sure that we give the safest event possible.”
This week, Selah Community Days will make a much-anticipated return. The event will be held from Thursday through next Sunday, May 19-22, and will include a carnival, parade, fireworks display, community dinners, the Miss Selah pageant and more. Most events will take place at Carlon Park and Selah’s Civic Center.
“People like tradition,” Petrea said. “I think we need to bring Community Days back how they remember it.”
With an event the size of this one comes the critical need for volunteers to help organize it. This year, about 30 people have donated their time to assist with the event. Some of these volunteers are newcomers to Selah Community Days while others have been involved for years.
“What’s great about this year is that we have so many amazing volunteers,” Petrea said. “It’s pretty exciting to have that many engaged community members.”
Ray Roff, who has been a part of Selah Community Days since 2004, is a driving force behind the design and creation of the community float on which the Miss Selah royalty rides. An avid builder who admits he enjoys putting his “artistic abilities to work,” Roff is one of a handful of volunteers who collectively spend upwards of 500 hours building the float each year.
Gary Green began donating his time to the event in 1990. While Green also helps build the float each year, his primary responsibilities are coordinating the event’s vendors and setting up electrical utilities at the event site.
“My original involvement had to do with my kids,” Green said. “I had just moved to Selah and I felt like it was a great community family event and so I wanted to help out.”
As final preparations are being made for Selah Community Days, Petrea reflects on the value the event has to offer.
“Our goal for Community Days is to cultivate memories,” Petrea said. “That’s our intent: cultivating that family and that connection piece.”
For complete information about Selah Community Days festivities, go to selahdays.com.
