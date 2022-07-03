The excitement was palpable as we boarded our flight from Seattle to Washington, D.C. We were four sophomores headed across the country to compete in the LifeSmarts National Championships on April 20-24. Almost none of us had been to the nation’s capital, including our chaperones.
I took this journey with Selah High School classmates Hannah Rees, Hannah Christianson and fellow Unleashed writer Indiana Hilmes. Coming from the semi-arid landscapes of the Yakima Valley, the vibrant greenery we saw along our nation’s eastern seaboard was striking. The weather was warm and sunny, which was enjoyable considering the excessive amount of walking my friends and I had to do to get from one location to the next.
The Washington Monument was the first attraction we visited. We were awed by its immensity. Its 555-foot height was visible from all over the city.
We then walked the National Mall to the Lincoln Memorial, and later visited the Pentagon and the White House. Standing on the steps of the iconic Lincoln Memorial brought on a patriotic feeling. It was the exact place that Martin Luther King Jr. gave his famous “I Have a Dream” speech nearly 60 years ago. The Lincoln statue remains a symbol of unity and freedom.
Likewise, the White House’s significance is that it has housed and hosted many of the world’s most important leaders for more than two centuries. We didn’t take a tour, so we had to stand pretty far away to get a good look at the building.
On the final day, we walked over to the Capitol. It was astonishing to be standing in the same area where the inauguration of our current president occurred, and the many before him. It felt surreal to be standing in front of such a famously historic building.
Unfortunately, our timing could have been better, as we missed the cherry blossom festival and hit the maintenance and construction season. A lot of the attractions had construction scaffolding, so some of the majesty was muted. We did our best to look past the constant beeping noises and ignore the orange signs to get the best pictures we could.
This trip was unforgettable, and I am grateful for the experience.
