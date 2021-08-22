As the plane began to descend, dropping lower and lower from the night sky, I could clearly see the lights of Las Vegas below. The vast expanse of lights had an almost magical appearance, with each individual light shining dazzlingly in the night.
As I discovered over the course of my family’s trip to Vegas to visit relatives, the lights I saw from above were only the beginning of the excitement the city had to offer.
Walking along the Las Vegas Strip for the first time is a bit jarring. Seeing so many places I had only seen in pictures, such as the Eiffel Tower replica, Caesars Palace and the iconic “Welcome to Las Vegas” sign, was exciting to say the least.
In fact, in Las Vegas, the excitement is seemingly constant. There is an endless flow of sights, sounds and smells, creating a bit of a sensory overload.
There are the flashy lights of the Strip. There are the sounds of slot machines in each casino. There is music being played from speakers and by street performers.
One of the clear highlights of the trip was attending magician Mat Franco’s show, “Magic Reinvented Nightly.” Because Franco won season nine of “America’s Got Talent,” my family and I were very much looking forward to witnessing his illusions in person.
We were not disappointed. Franco’s magic show had us both laughing and gasping in amazement. Plus, his likeable personality and showmanship made the tricks all the better. “Magic Reinvented Nightly” is a show I would recommend to anyone planning a trip to Las Vegas.
In addition to visiting Las Vegas, my family and I also took a daylong trip to the Grand Canyon.
Upon seeing the canyon for the first time, what struck me most is its sheer size. Of course, I knew that the Grand Canyon is large, yet I didn’t quite realize how truly massive it is until seeing it in person.
The canyon’s colors are a blend of rusty red, orange and brown while its many ridges form a landscape that is breathtakingly beautiful. In short, the many photos I took of the canyon simply do not fully capture its majesty and grandeur.
Looking back on the trip, I find it a bit ironic that I visited such drastically different places. On one hand, Las Vegas is, in my opinion, one of the most eccentric, active cities in existence. And on the other hand, the Grand Canyon is filled with serenity and the simplistic beauty of nature.
Yet, despite the stark contrast between the two destinations, it is evident to me that both places have their own unique adventures to offer.