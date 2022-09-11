Did you know that the DigiPen Institute of Technology in Redmond is the first school in the world to offer a bachelor’s degree in video game programming? Founded in 1988, it’s rated as one of the top five institutes worldwide for game design.
My tour of the campus July 23 was really eye-opening. I saw many video games I’ve played that were created at this very site.
DigiPen has a relatively small enrollment, numbering 1,121 students during the fall of 2020. There are four degrees students can complete: computer science, digital art and animation, game design and development, and music and audio.
These departments work together to make video games. Students can also make personal projects related to the different majors.
DigiPen has a wall of awards its students have won. It was fascinating to see the multitude of trophies for certain competitions. Additionally, graduates of DigiPen are credited with creating more than 1,600 commercial video games. Its students’ films have earned 280 awards and festival selections.
Most DigiPen students go on to create video games. Some former students have gone on to make Mario Kart 8, Rocket League and even Minecraft.
DigiPen has two more campuses, one in Bilbao, Spain, and one in Singapore. At the DigiPen campus in Redmond, one can also visit the nearby Microsoft building.
I think the best part of the tour was seeing and hearing the founder of DigiPen himself, Claude Comair, who helped create Nintendo of America. Comair likes to personally greet high-schoolers who tour the college. During my tour, he said a few things about DigiPen and explained how the school’s system works. He was a terrific speaker.
Graduates of DigiPen have been hired at Google, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Disney, Imagineering, Facebook, DreamWorks Interactive and Nintendo America, to name a few.
I hope to be one of the graduates of DigiPen after high school. We are so lucky to have a world-class institute like this so close to us.
• Maria Jacobson is a senior at Highland High School.
