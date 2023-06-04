More information For more information about the Upward Soccer program at West Valley Church, go to the program’s Facebook site atwww.facebook.com/YakimaUpwardSoccer
Did you know that within the last five years, Yakima has become home to one of the largest Upward Soccer leagues in the entire country?
During the 2022 season, 715 athletes from kindergarten to fifth grade participated in West Valley Church of the Nazarene’s Upward Soccer league, making it the largest league in the history of the Upward Sports soccer program. The 2023 season, which concluded May 20, saw a dip in numbers but still remained strong, with about 675 young athletes participating.
Upward Sports is a nondenominational organization out of South Carolina that has helped churches from all over the country run faith-based athletic programs for children since 1995. Upward Sports offers basketball, cheerleading, soccer, volleyball, baseball and football faith-based programs for young people.
West Valley Church of the Nazarene focuses on Upward Sports’ soccer program, which has grown significantly since the church first offered it in 2007. Just 144 children participated during that first year.
Registration for the program is open to anyone. The West Valley congregation organizes the league, and its main leaders come from the church. But the program includes several coaches and volunteers from other churches in Yakima as well.
At the start of each season, children are placed on teams of about 10 players, all from the same grade. For 10 weeks starting in March, the kids have a one-hour practice at some point during the week prior to their Saturday game. Each practice includes a warmup and drills to help the participants develop a specific skill. Then about halfway through practice, the children read over a devotional together and answer thought-provoking questions about their faith — something that makes Upward unique from other athletic clubs.
After their devotional time, the day’s practice continues with drills, and the players receive a memory verse of the week as well as a star sticker.
Every Saturday, the large field east of the Nazarene church fills with hundreds of players and spectators for matches. Players start those days with a warmup, then prepare for their favorite part: The kids yell their team’s name and run trough the inflated Upward tunnel as a line of parents wait to high-five them on the way to their field. Before kickoff, all teams stop to pray together. Then they let the games begin.
Casey Wilkerson, the children’s pastor at West Valley Church and director of West Valley’s Upward program since 2012, feels the Upward program offers a way of bringing the community together, as well as a way to grow in faith.
“It’s our mission to introduce people to Jesus through soccer,” Wilkerson said. “Throughout the season, kids learn not only soccer skills, but also about Jesus and how much he loves them and wants to help them in all areas of life.”
The sense of community also extends to the many volunteers involved.
“Between all coaches, referees, setup and cleanup teams, and the concession stand volunteers, there are about 130 active volunteers,” Wilkerson said. “Our league is led by these volunteers. They all care deeply about these kids and want to watch them grow.”
• Lexi Barbee is a senior at West Valley High School.
