It is safe to say that there have been unheard of turning points in the high school sports department these last couple of years. As the pandemic continues, there have been many new rules put into place to keep student athletes safe throughout these difficult times. These precautions continue to change as time goes on and new ones start to take place.
Many athletes never thought they would have to wear a mask on the court or to have practices canceled due to people being in quarantine. Many things have changed due to the circumstances, and athletes especially are affected by these new foundations of rules and formal precautions.
Are these precautions truly helping or hindering these athletes from success? At West Valley High School, every athlete has encountered different experiences with how the pandemic is affecting their teams and their respective seasons.
“Our season is very unpredictable because of COVID outbreaks and having to test all the time,” said returning varsity basket player Haley Betterton.
Throughout the pandemic, Betterton has seen many changes in her practice and game schedule as well as a difference in who her teammates are.
“We lost many players because they just lost interest when COVID created a loss of opportunities to play and they just haven’t come back,” she said.
Many athletes who used to be very passionate about their sport and worked hard daily improving their skills are saying they have lost interest due to the complications that the pandemic has created. Many athletes over quarantine lost the one thing they could always count on and it has affected their mentality in the process.
Ivan Perez, a senior on the WVHS boys basketball team, said: “It has affected me personally as an athlete because my mindset changed going into every practice, [that] this could be my last practice for the week because of COVID.”
He feels pressure comes with the uncertainty caused because of COVID precautions. Athletes never know when their last practice or last game may be, which causes feelings of worry and anxiety to creep in. This unreliable schedule appears to be the cause of much unneeded stress and worry for these student athletes in their high school lives.
While these restrictions may be causing unnecessary stress, some athletes do believe that the precautions they are taking have proven effective.
“Some of the precautions taking place right now are the masks in the building, but not on the court," Perez said. "This is effective because it gives us a sense of safety when entering the building and shows how much we are taking this seriously.”
Throughout these uncertain times, it is nice to know that although these restrictions are inconvenient, they do provide a sense of safety for athletes and spectators alike.
As Betterton said: “These precautions are effective but it is so hard to say because they can’t enforce it all the time, we are only in the gym for so long a day."
While these precautions have proven effective in stopping the spread of the virus through sports transactions, they can only be so effective, considering that different sports and schools have differing rules and enforcement levels.
As teenagers, we encounter lots of uncertainty and stress because of common things such as grades, friends, drama and other personal struggles. Teenagers are constantly surrounded by pressure and uncertainty, whether it is to eventually become valedictorian or to be the best at a certain sport. There is so much pressure that comes with high school naturally and adding the uncertainty of covid precautions to the matter can be overwhelming. These athletes used to always be able to count on attending practice with their best friends after school every day and, for some, it was an escape from reality. Now, they can no longer rely on having that time away from the real world.
“What I miss most about previous seasons before the pandemic was the certainty of not postponing games and the close friendships that I gained during my freshman and sophomore year before the pandemic started,” said Perez.
Without having the certainty of a season, your friendships hang in the balance, as well. For many athletes, their best friendships were built through different trials and experiences that they faced together, as a team. Without having practice every day and making more memories, not only are they missing out, but they are also dealing with the pressure of having their friendships hanging in the balance.
For many athletes, this will be their last season participating in the sport they love. While every athlete is very thankful that they get to play and still make new and exciting memories with their teammates, the seasons are much different than they used to be.
“Being a senior, this uncertainty and mess of the season so far has been quite irritating because this isn’t how I wanted my senior season to be,” said Perez.
He is among those many players who have a passion and understanding of their sport and who have missed out on so much already due to previous shutdowns. While the precautions appear to be effective, they are also hindering the athletes from being able to reach their full potential. With the heavy weight hanging above their shoulders at the fact that any day could be their last, they are working harder than ever to accomplish all they could have ever dreamed of. These athletes have worked so hard, and it is incredibly discouraging to not know if this work will pay off, or if they will have to go into quarantine instead.
Every athlete has invested so much time into bettering themselves and coming together as a team. The uncertainty caused by COVID precautions are hindering the athletes from their success as both an athlete and a teammate. However, it has created a sense of urgency for these athletes to always want to compete at their best, knowing that any game could be the last one they may ever play.
• Lexi Barbee is a junior at West Valley High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.