It is safe to say that there have been unheard-of turning points in the high school sports department these last couple of years. As the pandemic continues, there have been many new rules put into place to keep student athletes safe in these difficult times. These precautions continue to grow and change.
Athletes are affected by new rules and precautions. They never thought they would have to wear a mask on the court or to have practices canceled due to people being in quarantine.
Are these precautions truly helping or hindering these athletes from success? At West Valley High School, every athlete has had different experiences.
“Our season is very unpredictable because of COVID outbreaks and having to test all the time,” said returning varsity basketball player Haley Betterton, a junior.
During the pandemic, Betterton has seen many changes in her practice and game schedule as well as a difference in who her teammates are.
“We lost many players because they just lost interest when COVID created a loss of opportunities to play and they just haven’t come back,” she said.
The athletes she’s referring to were passionate about their sport and worked hard to improve but lost interest due to the complications that the pandemic created. It’s a case of athletes losing the one thing they could always count on, and the situation causing a change in their mental outlook.
“It has affected me personally as an athlete because my mindset changed going into every practice, this could be my last practice for the week because of COVID.” said Ivan Perez, a senior on the WVHS boys basketball team.
While health restrictions may be causing stress for students, some athletes believe that the precautions they are taking have proven effective.
“Some of the precautions taking place right now are the masks in the building, but not on the court,” Perez said. “This is effective because it gives us a sense of safety when entering the building and shows how much we are taking this seriously.”
While restrictions can be inconvenient, they do provide a sense of safety for athletes and spectators alike — at least to some degree.
“These precautions are effective,” As Betterton said. “But ... they can’t enforce it all the time. We are only in the gym for so long a day.”
Each sport and each school has its own rules and enforcement levels.
Additionally, student athletes had always been able to count on attending practice with their best friends after school every day. For some, it was an escape from reality. Now, they can no longer rely on having that time away from the real world.
“What I miss most about previous seasons before the pandemic was the certainty of not postponing games, and the close friendships that I gained during my freshman and sophomore year before the pandemic started,” As Perez said.
For many athletes, their best friendships were traditionally built through trials and experiences they faced a teammates. Without the reliability of practice every day, some athletes feel those team friendships aren’t as strong as they once were.
For many athletes, this will be their last season participating in the sports they love. While every athlete is very thankful that they get to play and make exciting memories with their teammates, sports are much different than they used to be.
“Being a senior, this uncertainty and mess of the season so far has been quite irritating because this isn’t how I wanted my senior season to be,” Perez said.
