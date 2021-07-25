Mark Uhlman still remembers what it was like to help build a park for the Yakima community in 1994.
As a former president of both the Yakima Greenway and Sunrise Rotary Club, Uhlman, now 66, volunteered as the project coordinator who spearheaded the construction of the wooden McGuire Playground at the Sunrise Rotary Park, located along the Yakima Greenway.
“That park was built out of a wood product, southern yellow pine, which was supposed to last 25 years, which at the time, seemed like forever,” Uhlman said. “But 27 years later, it was showing its wear.”
Falling victim to typical wear and tear after years of use, it was determined that a new playground was needed. After the original play structure was demolished, construction of a replacement playground began June 22.
Nearly three decades after helping build the original playground, Uhlman returned to the construction site as one of over 400 volunteers who have worked to build the structure.
“Now, in 2021, the same process of volunteers coming out to build a community playground for the children of Yakima is happening, and it’s just really exciting to see,” Uhlman said.
Although Uhlman is not the project coordinator this time, he has nonetheless volunteered more than 50 hours.
In addition to those like Uhlman who have previously been involved in community service opportunities, many other area residents have stepped up to aid the construction efforts for the first time. Among those newcomers is Keanen Brewer.
Brewer, 27, who is studying carpentry at Perry Tech and has spent approximately 30 hours at the playground’s construction site, was motivated to volunteer by his 6-year-old son. The original play structure at Sunrise Rotary Park was his son’s favorite place to play, and Brewer wanted to have a hand in helping build its replacement.
Additionally, Brewer’s grandmother was one of the individuals who helped construct the original park.
“It means something to my son, and my grandma and myself to put hard work into something that should last, hopefully, for a very, very long time,” Brewer said. “I can already hear my son telling every kid, ‘My dad built this park, my dad built this park.’”
The efforts of volunteers such as Uhlman and Brewer have been vital in the project’s completion.
“Our volunteers, both skilled and unskilled, are the reason why this thing has gotten built,” said Kellie Connaughton, the executive director of the Yakima Greenway.
The work was ultimately completed on July 16, thanks to the efforts of Uhlman, Brewer, and hundreds of other volunteers.
“I’ve always had a desire to be involved in community projects and community service,” said Uhlman, a retired urologist who has made international trips to share his medical services. “In the process of giving back to the community, I receive so much more, personally.”
Brewer shares similar sentiments, believing that the fruits of his labor will outlast his lifetime.
“I really appreciate having the opportunity to be involved and getting to be a part of our community,” Brewer said. “I’ll be long gone, but something I’ve done might stay forever.”