For so many years, we have rapidly led the Earth on the path of destruction. Besides air pollution, one of the biggest contributors is plastic pollution. To combat such problems, everyone must work on reducing their footprint.
Among many others, West Valley High School of Yakima, is working to reduce its footprint by putting an emphasis on recycling. From individual school clubs to the whole school, here are some things that WVHS is doing to recycle:
For the past several years, the Ecology Club at WVHS has worked hard to compost leftover food items from students’ lunches. During lunches, specially trained students and staff go around the lunchroom collecting leftover fruits and vegetables from students. They then dump the food into the compost bin outside the school, stirring it every couple of weeks. After the compost has broken down into soil, the club sells it as topsoil to local gardeners or donates it. They had been going strong before the pandemic hit, which put a halt on their work. This year, they have slowly begun to resume the composting.
Pre-pandemic, the club had also started planting native vegetation in the school’s courtyard with informational plaques about every plant. However, they have had to put a hold on the project due to COVID-19.
The club has also volunteered in the past at Cowiche Canyon to remove graffiti from trails and teach others about them.
Looking to the future, they plan on starting recycling bins in the hallways for things like bottles and cans. Before they do that, they want to educate students on what can be recycled and what cannot be recycled.
The Key Club at WVHS has also played its part in helping the school recycle. Pre-pandemic, the club recycled old reading and prescription glasses, and old cell phones. The club has contributed the money raised from some of its fundraisers to the Special Education department at WVHS. For the past several years to the present, Key Club along with their parent club, Kiwanis, have also recycled newspapers.
The Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA) club at WVHS has also contributed to helping the school recycle. In the past, they have recycled biodegradable ink cartridges and reused cardboard for projects in the marketing class. One of their fundraisers, The Father Daughter dance at WVHS, is another time where the club reuses materials for things such as the games.
In the marketing class, they have also started using strawless lids and now only use the straws for smoothies, which require them.
As a school, WVHS has recently started using reusable lunch trays, however, they only have a limited amount. The head principal, Ben McMurry, hopes for enough reusable lunch trays for everyone, allowing them to get rid of styrofoam trays. While he’s excited about the progress, McMurry also hopes to educate all of the students so that everyone can participate in these acts of helping the environment.
• Maham Khan is a freshman at West Valley High School.
