Students at Toppenish High School seem to be growing more and more talented each year.
We all have talents within us that make us who we are. Some are showcased publicly, while others can be more hidden. While Toppenish High School has numerous individuals with talents, here’s a look at three whose special abilities are helping them make names for themselves.
Anthony Godinez Cruz
You can almost always find Anthony Godinez Cruz, a 17-year-old junior, walking to class with his guitar slung on his shoulder. He strums the guitar in much of his free time.
Cruz found inspiration from his older brother, who also plays guitar. The younger Cruz decided to get a guitar of his own during sixth grade, then started playing guitar at church while in seventh grade. He practices an hour a day.
This school year, Cruz participated in the high school’s talent show, playing a song by Ivan Cornejo, and placed fourth. This was his second year in the competition, having placed third in 2022.
“I try to take it (the guitar) everywhere I go and stay motivated to practice and get better,” Cruz. said. “I’m not just learning guitar, but mastering guitar.”
Ashlley Barrera
Ashlley Barrera, a senior who was recently granted a full ride leadership-based scholarship to Pacific Lutheran University, has a talent for dancing.
Since age 6, Barrera has found inspiration from her older sister, who also danced. At the start of her sophomore year, Barrera started teaching youth dance lessons in order to make enough money to pay for her own dance classes.
“Dancing has always been a part of my life and it helps me relax and gives me a peaceful state of mind,” she said. “It really is a particular kind of art because you are the art piece.”
Damien Villegas
Damien Villegas is a 17-year-old senior who has a passion for music and rapping. He found inspiration from the late rapper The Notorious B.I.G. and other music artists.
“Hearing Notorious B.I.G. let his feelings out really showed me that there’s always a way to express yourself,” Villegas said. “I get lost in my rhymes and feel the energy of the beats that I listen to and write on the daily.”
Villegas began writing music in eighth grade, but took to writing lyrical poetry more seriously during his freshman year.
“My biggest challenges are funding myself, trying to get people to listen to me more, and staying consistent,” he said. “If you really stick to what you like, it’s like you haven’t worked a day in your life.”
• Sebastian Lopez is a junior at Toppenish High School.
