On May 19, the town of Naches came together to discover the contents of a school time capsule buried 100 years ago.
Throughout the week leading up to the time capsule reveal, Naches Valley High School celebrated its school spirit with a Decades Week.
Not only were current high school students eagerly waiting for the reveal, but members from past classes, as well. The NVHS gym was open for the celebratory unveiling and a livestream was available for those who couldn’t make it in person.
Before opening the shoebox-sized capsule, NVHS welcomed Douglas McNeil, former Naches mayor and retired educator, who shared a brief overview of the history of Naches and the high school. The town of Naches celebrated its 100th anniversary last year, while 2022 marks the 100th anniversary of the creation of a Naches high school building.
The school district’s 1922 high school on Shafer Avenue was replaced in 1979 with a new building on West Fifth Street. Shortly after that, a small time capsule of artifacts that had been buried at the older school was dug up and reburied in 1980 in front of the new building behind the flagpole. Additional items from 1980 were added before it was reburied.
During its reopening May 19, Ruth Pringle, a member of the Naches class of 1964 who was on the school board in 1980, told the crowd about the dedication ceremony when the box was reburied. She mentioned that her father, a member of the class of 1922, had been one of the speakers that day in 1980.
The 2021-22 Associated Study Body leaders had the privilege of opening the duct tape-covered metal box. ASB president Emily Stout, vice president Xander Hires and advertising manager Kate Brownlow, all NVHS seniors, along with ASB treasurer Dylan Kohl, a junior, and secretary Bridget Keller, a sophomore, worked with vice principal Joe Frazier and ASB adviser Teresa Eims to unseal the time capsule.
As Hires opened the box, the contents were carefully removed. The items had withstood the test of time, dirt and water damage. The ASB team worked attentively to separate the items and lay them out. Within the time capsule were newspapers from May 1922 and 1980, along with a Bible. After each item was presented, the students and community members were able to view the objects.
