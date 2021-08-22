After all the work so far in Tieton, Ed Marquand is still concerned for the future of the small town. He believes that, 15 years from now, 8 out of 10 agricultural jobs will be lost when automation of the agricultural industry makes some jobs obsolete. He wants area teens to be able to get competitive jobs in the automated agricultural industry.
So he was interested when his friend, Dan Maycock, came to him with an idea.
As Marquand explains Maycock’s idea, “The agricultural companies in this area are just beginning to realize how far behind they are in tech. If the kids at Highland were trained in coding and had a year or so under their belt, they could get jobs doing coding for agricultural tech. Why don’t we start a pop-up coding camp?”
And that is exactly what began happening this summer for some Highland School District students. The coding camp was designed to target junior high and high school students this summer, but Maycock and Marquand hope to extend it to elementary grades in the future.
The coding camp ran July 26-30 and Aug. 7-8, and I was lucky enough to participate. Provided with resources from an organization called Code.org, we worked on levels that progressively got harder, and some worked with game lab sprite objects, graphs and animation.
The students also played games. Code.org works with popular franchises such as Minecraft, Ice Age, Frozen and Star Wars. The games were complex and it was fun to see everything connect. I could make characters dance to popular songs, make Sid from “Ice Age” talk and move, and chase a chicken in Minecraft. Working on the complicated spirits was tough but, once I got the hang of it, I could make them do anything!