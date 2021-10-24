In 2006, Selah resident Barb Petrea faced a predicament. Her then-12-year-old son’s baseball team was looking to travel to a tournament in New York the following year, a trip that would cost the team $40,000, including a $10,000 down payment.
Her fundraising solution? Start a haunted house.
Petrea spearheaded the effort to set up the attraction, which debuted in 2006 in a Selah barn and was originally called The Boneyard. She says that, at the time, there were few other haunted houses in the area.
“For some reason, people had stopped doing haunted houses,” said Petrea. “They used to be super popular, and then for whatever reason, they just kind of went to the wayside. So I think people were really craving something like that.”
Although the haunted house’s operation was somewhat hectic, her son’s baseball team was able to raise the needed funds to travel to the tournament. And after using the haunted house as a fundraiser for her son’s team for several years, Petrea transformed the attraction into a larger-scale operation that could provide fundraising opportunities for other local clubs and organizations.
Today, Petrea’s nonprofit haunted house, Madd Hatter’s Haunt, operates at 208 Ahtanum Road in Union Gap. The attraction, which began its 2021 season Oct. 15, sits on the same property as Petrea’s year-round escape room business, Escape the Maddness.
Each year, more than 200 individuals representing up to 20 different teams, clubs, and charities work at the haunted house and sell tickets to earn money for their organizations.
“They all work for their cause,” Petrea said.
They take on a variety of roles. Some are in the spotlight, donning eerie costumes and scaring customers as they walk through the haunted house. Others play behind-the-scenes roles, working in makeup, security, and the parking lot.
Meanwhile, other volunteers who are not affiliated with any organization donate their time purely because they enjoy the work.
Yakima resident Erica Cox, 28, is one such volunteer. Cox began working at Madd Hatter’s Haunt in 2010 in high school. She has continued volunteering each year and plays an integral role in the attraction’s operation.
“I love the environment,” she said. “People are so friendly. Seeing people have fun and laugh with each other is just music to my ears.”
Petrea shared similar sentiments.
“My greatest joy is seeing people of all ages laugh and giggle,” Petrea said. “It’s a nice family affair, for the most part, as long as you like to get scared.”
If you go
Madd Hatter’s Haunt, at 208 Ahtanum Road in Union Gap, is open through Oct. 31. Hours this week are: Oct. 24 family-friendly “Lights On” session from 3 to 5 p.m. and regular session from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; Oct. 25-27 from 6:30 to 9 p.m.; Oct. 28 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; Oct. 29-30 from 6 to 11 p.m.; and Oct. 31 from 6 to 9 p.m.
Tickets are $13 per person or two for $25. A VIP Fast Pass ticket, which allows you to move ahead more quickly in line, can be purchased for $18 or at two for $35. The attraction is recommended for ages 13 and up; children under age 13 must be accompanied by an adult. See more information at www.maddhattershaunt.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.