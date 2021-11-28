For school nurse Alyssa Kidder, the COVID-19 pandemic has added many new responsibilities, at it has with other staff members throughout West Valley High School.
“It feels like a whole ’nother job to the job,” she said.
The mother of two boys has worked at West Valley for almost five years and had wanted to be in the medical field ever since she was a child. School nurses like Kidder have been working hard to ensure the safety and well-being of the staff and students. However, now with the winter flu season, their busy schedules could get even busier.
“The rules for COVID are constantly changing,” she said. “So, you have to be very mindful of what is the most current guidance and how to implement that guidance to try to keep everybody safe.”
When a student tests positive for COVID, it’s the beginning of a long process, as the school nurse has to then identify close contacts as well.
“When we identify close contacts, we have to notify those contacts’ parents,” she said. “And so that takes time, too, because you have to go through all those quarantine options with the parent. Let ’em know when their exposure was ... where to get tested, what symptoms to watch for.
“And if they have siblings, like, say we have a student positive at the high school but they have siblings at other schools, we also have to identify those siblings’ close contacts for that school and go through the process with them.
“And then we start their quarantine. So sometimes students can be out for 17 to 24 days.”
Missing multiple days of school can not only be hard for students but for teachers, too. When students who have been quarantined for a long period of time return to school, it is the teacher’s job to help them catch up on all the work they missed while working with the other students at the same time.
“It breaks my heart to send kids home for that long,” said Kidder.
Kidder says more COVID transmissions are happening outside of school rather than in school. However, Kidder has seen cases where kids contracted the virus during school through daily activities such as eating lunch or riding the bus, where kids are a bit closer together.
“The bus has been a big source of exposure,” she said.
The nurse also pointed out that when kids are closer together, there is a risk of spreading the virus if their masks are not worn properly.
“When the mask is not worn correctly, it doesn’t work like it’s supposed to. So because of the way COVID can be spread, in the particulates in the air, if they’re not wearing their mask properly then there really is a risk for spreading it.”
Kidder added that sports are another activity through which COVID is easily spread, noting that unmasked athletes are “exerting themselves, so you have all those particulates going everywhere faster.”
Kidder sees approximately 10 to 15 students daily. When a student tests positive for COVID-19, it is the school nurse’s job to track down students who may have been exposed.
“Sometimes (contact tracing) is hard because if they start having symptoms, say, on Tuesday, they might not get tested until Thursday. But they still would’ve been infectious on Monday. You’re infectious for 48 hours before your symptoms start.”
And how difficult can it be to distinguish seasonal allergies from COVID among symptomatic kids?
“Very.”
Kidder says nurses have to rely on parents to tell the school whether or not their child is experiencing their regular allergy symptoms.
Of course, after allergy season comes flu season.
“I’m a little nervous about it, to tell you the truth, because the symptoms mimic each other,” Kidder said. “All these symptoms are listed for COVID which could also be the flu.”
She says the only way to tell the difference is to get tested.
What tips does Kidder have to help students keep themselves safe and healthy?
“I think when we’re here at school the layers of protection that we have in place really are good,” she said. “Keeping our masks on. Keeping our distance. Washing our hands. Being mindful of not touching surfaces. Open the door with your elbows.
“So one thing, in particular, is not going to do it. But if we do all of these different layers of protection, then it will help.”
Despite all of her newly added responsibilities, Kidder still says, “I love my job.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.