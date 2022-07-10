When I first walked into the small brick building in Union Gap, I was hit with an all-too-familiar feeling. Stepping inside That 70s Shop at 3916½ Main St., I was reminded of my grandfather’s house, full of vintage radios and replicas of cars. The music playing over the speakers, the smell and the comforting feeling all contributed to the nostalgia for a time long before I was alive.
I was greeted by the owner and the mastermind behind the shop, Richard Murphy. Ultimately, the goal of his shop is to sell nostalgia. We talked for half an hour about how his passion project of 30-plus years came to fruition, how the business has evolved, and the interesting experiences that he’s had because of his business.
One of those experiences happened in June 2018 when actor Danny Bonaduce from the popular 1970s show “The Partridge Family” walked into the shop and discreetly signed a vintage lunchbox from his TV series. Bonaduce later mentioned the visit on his Seattle radio show.
Murphy says he was never much of a collector himself. However, he had a friend who was an avid baseball card collector who, years ago, told him about the Fleer 1989 Bill Ripken error card that contained a profanity on it. The young Murphy went to a store, bought a pack of cards, and found the error card. He realized that the misprinted card was extremely valuable and, as he said, learned that “things have value.”
So he began collecting. He started with mostly comic books, a few records and a few very old antiques, mostly from the 1940s and 1950s.
Murphy eventually opened up a shop 31 years ago called Somewhere in Time. After coming across some records from the 1970s, Murphy put them out just to experiment and they sold, to his surprise. He credited the revival of 1970s nostalgia to the popular TV series “That ‘70s Show.”
After becoming more successful with the items from the ‘70s, he decided the store needed what he called “a change of gears.” That is when the passionate store owner added “That 70s Shop” to the name, bought a Volkswagen bus for advertising and began focusing on items from the 1970s.
“You have to have an eye for it. You get a feel from what people are asking for and paying attention to the trends,” Murphy said.
Murphy also told me about a very interesting observation he made about his business: The people coming into his shop are young, with an average age from 13 to 35.
He credits the shop’s change in demographics to social media. Because of social media, Murphy retired his old Volkswagen and no longer has to put up signs around town — because customers advertise for him. His unique and aesthetically pleasing displays are often photographed by his younger audience and posted online, bringing new people into the store. Murphy says he gets new customers daily.
After our talk, I made my way through the building, going through the beaded curtains and exploring everything the place had to offer. Although the building looks small from the outside, it is easy to spend forever in each room. Each display seems purposeful, and every square inch of the building displays an artifact from the era. The store, which is open Tuesdays through Saturdays, offers vintage clothing, furniture, records, toys and other 1970s artifacts.
This is one of my favorite spots in Yakima and is definitely worth a visit. It’s the next closest thing to time travel.
• Stella Padilla is an incoming senior at West Valley High School.
