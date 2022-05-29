Every spring, Sunnyside High School’s leadership classroom puts together a Special Olympics track meet for the Sunnyside middle and high schools.
The annual event is filled with tons of competitiveness, sweat, tears, laughs and smiles. It is something many people in the community look forward to. The participating students get a chance to show their skill and athleticism on the track, and each year brings new faces from across the Yakima Valley.
The Special Olympics took place May 18 at the new Sunnyside Memorial Athletic Complex. About 25 of Sunnyside’s leadership students helped oversee a multitude of walking, running and jumping events that involved more than 60 middle school and high school athletes.
The event features some of the usual track and field offerings, but this year it also included a few new events such as small hurdles and an obstacle course race. This was the first year for the 100-meter obstacle course, which consisted of going around multiple cones and hopping over a short hurdle.
However, nothing can top the 4x100 relay. Athletes practice for weeks with their relay team, and it didn’t disappoint. The teamwork and love for the event showed.
The day started with a little rain, but by the end the sun was shining. Every participant received multiple rewards.
One athlete of note was Sunnyside senior Dario Guizar, who took home four first-place ribbons for the 400-meter run, the 100-meter run, the 50-meter run, and as part of the 4x100-meter relay.
This track meet is always a great day for its competitors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.