In 2003, Paul and Kari Novak planted 1.5 acres of blueberry bushes on the land surrounding their home near Naches. The couple thought that planting and caring for crops would be the perfect way to help instill their daughter with the ideal of a strong work ethic.
Many people expressed their skepticism about the Novaks’ agricultural plans, saying the plants would not survive in this region.
“It was kind of more of an experiment,” Kari Novak said.
Contrary to what many believed would happen, the Novaks’ blueberries have flourished. Today, approximately 3 acres of blueberries grow on their property, which includes roughly 2,500 bushes that produce up to 22,000 pounds of blueberries each year.
“It’s a hobby gone awry,” Kari Novak said.
In 2005, they were able to turn that hobby into a business. Every summer, the Novaks invite customers to pick and purchase blueberries from their patch at 530 Murray Road in Yakima. In addition to their U-pick services, the Novaks also offer to pick the berries themselves. In fact, they fill several large bulk orders every year.
The beginning of the blueberry picking season varies each year, depending on the ripening rate of the fruit. This year, the Novaks began picking on June 28 and expect to conclude the picking season in August.
Not only do the Novaks offer blueberries to their customers, but they hope to provide a fun-filled family experience as well.
“People love coming out here so much,” Kari Novak said. “What’s more positive than kids coming out and having a delightful time, putting more blueberries in their stomach than in their buckets? You can’t beat that.”
Many customers return to the Novak blueberry patch year after year. Some children begin picking blueberries with their families at a young age and continue to do so each summer throughout their childhood.
“We’ve watched these babies grow up into teenagers because we’ve been at it for so many years,” Kari Novak said.
Paul, who is a nurse anesthetist at Virginia Mason Memorial hospital, has seen his patients come with their families to pick blueberries. He sees great value in families and friends spending time together out in the blueberry patch.
Although their daughter, for whom the Novaks initially planted the blueberries, is now grown, the joy the couple see being spread to others motivates them to maintain their crops year after year. After all, there is a large time commitment involved with cultivating the plants.
In the winter, the Novaks spend six to seven hours per day caring for the plants. Throughout the year, their duties include pruning, fertilizing, watering and weeding. In the summer, the Novaks spend their days running their business from dawn until dusk.
Although the time commitment is immense, the Novaks love the work they do. They are very grateful to still be running their business this summer, even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Novaks have taken some current precautions to ensure the safety of their customers. This year, they have been promoting the use of face masks, disinfecting buckets, requiring hand washing and maintaining social distancing among blueberry pickers. Although their operation may be slightly different than past years, the Novaks are continuing to help families make summer memories.
The Novaks say they plan to continue growing blueberries for years to come. All the while, they will find joy in providing a memorable experience for everyone, particularly the customers they see year after year.
As Kari Novak describes them: “It’s like our blueberry family.”