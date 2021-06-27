Popsicles, shorts, boredom, cherries and (most important) no homework make summer special for students of all ages.
Adopting what’s called a “balanced school year calendar,” as recently discussed in the Yakima School District, might adjust the summers that students were accustomed to pre-pandemic. The concept of a balanced school year calendar would create a shorter summer break, supplemented by extra breaks throughout the year, ideally resulting in better learning retention and less stress for students and teachers.
Some might be wary of this change. But, when I polled seven of my fellow seniors from Davis High School, six favored the idea of the balanced school year.
The following responses from three of these students represent a range of opinions on the subject, reflecting their experiences from the past 12 years of school:
• Ace Federspiel: “I am of the opinion that shortening the summer for the sake of introducing more breaks throughout the school year would be beneficial. The newly created breaks within the school year would allow me to get refreshed and rejuvenated so that I could execute my tasks in a more quality, less rushed manner. Additionally, the shorter summer would tighten the span of time over which I would forget what I learned in the previous school year.”
• Ava Kimel: “I think it is generally an OK idea. I think the most important thing will be ensuring that students still feel like they are getting breaks so they don’t get burnt out or overwhelmed. An issue might be that a lot of kids count on summer as an opportunity for work or travel.”
• Charles Gargus: “I think that taking away from summer is not a good idea. This might cause more stress for students because summer is traditionally the only time to unwind. Even when there are breaks at school, teachers typically assign homework, causing students to still think about school during a time when they shouldn’t have to. Taking a month away from summer could also affect sports, making summer sports harder to excel in. Overall I do not like the idea of a shorter summer.”